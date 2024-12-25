Mathew Horne facts: Actor's age, wife, children, net worth, height and career revealed

Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Mathew Horne will be starring in Gavin and Stacey one final time, but viewers are keen to know more about the famous actor.

Mathew Horne has become a national treasure following his performance as Gavin Shipman in the hit TV show Gavin and Stacey.

With the final ever episode set to air on Christmas Day, viewers will see Mathew reunite with James Corden as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa and Joanna Page as Stacey, one last time.

Aside from Gavin and Stacey, Mathew has starred in hit productions such as Bad Education, Drunk History and The Nan Movie. Now as he appears on our screens once again, fans are keen to learn more about the talented actor.

Here is everything you need to know about Mathew Horne including his age, wife, children, net worth, height and Instagram.

Mathew Horne is a British actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Mathew Horne?

Mathew was born on September 6th, 1978, and celebrated his 46th birthday in 2024.

The actor grew up in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire and went on to study drama at the University of Manchester.

Who is Mathew Horne's wife?

The actor is married to set designer Celina Bassili, whom he began dating in 2019. The pair tied the knot in 2021 and have shared their wedding pictures on social media.

Celebrating their one year anniversary in September 2022, Celina posted on Instagram: "happy 1 year, Z. je t’aime x"

Mathew Horne is married to Celina Bassili. Picture: Getty

Does Mathew Horne have children?

In 2024 The Sun reported that Mathew and his wife Celina had welcomed a son together. A source told the publication: "Mathew is a brilliant dad and he and Celina love being parents.

"Celina’s brother has a son who is a similar age and they loved spending time together.

"Mathew also kept the news quiet because he prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, even though he’s a household name thanks to Gavin & Stacey.

"All his Gavin & Stacey co-stars know about him being a dad, including James Corden and Joanna Page.

"They all have kids so you can imagine the talk on set for the Christmas special is going to centre a lot on their kids."

Mathew Horne welcomed a son in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is Mathew Horne's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Mathew's net worth is, however he is sure to have made a vast amount through his prolific media career.

As well as playing the lead in Gavin & Stacey, Mathew has also appeared in shows such as Bad Education and Agatha Raisin.

How tall is Mathew Horne?

Mathew is 5ft 6in, making him 1.7m tall. He is slightly shorter than his co-star James Corden, who stands at 5ft 8in, or 1.7m.

Mathew Horne is known for starring in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Alamy

What is Mathew Horne's Instagram?

Fans can follow Mathew on Instagram @mathewfhorne where he currently boasts over 10,000 followers.

He tends to share images of the projects he is working on, as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of his TV shows.