Mathew Horne facts: Actor's age, wife, children, net worth, height and career revealed

25 December 2024, 20:00

Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey
Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Mathew Horne will be starring in Gavin and Stacey one final time, but viewers are keen to know more about the famous actor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mathew Horne has become a national treasure following his performance as Gavin Shipman in the hit TV show Gavin and Stacey.

With the final ever episode set to air on Christmas Day, viewers will see Mathew reunite with James Corden as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa and Joanna Page as Stacey, one last time.

Aside from Gavin and Stacey, Mathew has starred in hit productions such as Bad Education, Drunk History and The Nan Movie. Now as he appears on our screens once again, fans are keen to learn more about the talented actor.

Here is everything you need to know about Mathew Horne including his age, wife, children, net worth, height and Instagram.

Mathew Horne is a British actor
Mathew Horne is a British actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Mathew Horne?

Mathew was born on September 6th, 1978, and celebrated his 46th birthday in 2024.

The actor grew up in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire and went on to study drama at the University of Manchester.

Who is Mathew Horne's wife?

The actor is married to set designer Celina Bassili, whom he began dating in 2019. The pair tied the knot in 2021 and have shared their wedding pictures on social media.

Celebrating their one year anniversary in September 2022, Celina posted on Instagram: "happy 1 year, Z. je t’aime x"

Mathew Horne is married to Celina Bassili
Mathew Horne is married to Celina Bassili. Picture: Getty

Does Mathew Horne have children?

In 2024 The Sun reported that Mathew and his wife Celina had welcomed a son together. A source told the publication: "Mathew is a brilliant dad and he and Celina love being parents.

"Celina’s brother has a son who is a similar age and they loved spending time together.

"Mathew also kept the news quiet because he prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, even though he’s a household name thanks to Gavin & Stacey.

"All his Gavin & Stacey co-stars know about him being a dad, including James Corden and Joanna Page. 

"They all have kids so you can imagine the talk on set for the Christmas special is going to centre a lot on their kids."

Mathew Horne welcomed a son in 2024
Mathew Horne welcomed a son in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is Mathew Horne's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Mathew's net worth is, however he is sure to have made a vast amount through his prolific media career.

As well as playing the lead in Gavin & Stacey, Mathew has also appeared in shows such as Bad Education and Agatha Raisin.

How tall is Mathew Horne?

Mathew is 5ft 6in, making him 1.7m tall. He is slightly shorter than his co-star James Corden, who stands at 5ft 8in, or 1.7m.

Mathew Horne is known for starring in Gavin & Stacey
Mathew Horne is known for starring in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Alamy

What is Mathew Horne's Instagram?

Fans can follow Mathew on Instagram @mathewfhorne where he currently boasts over 10,000 followers.

He tends to share images of the projects he is working on, as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of his TV shows.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ruth Jones is the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey

Ruth Jones facts: TV star's age, husband, children, net worth and weight loss revealed

James Corden is a famous actor, presenter and comedian

James Corden facts: TV star's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Why Gregory Porter wears a hat and balaclava explained

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Royals

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve

Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Christmas

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

Christmas

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Busy train station

When are the December 2024 train strikes? Dates, time and services affected this Christmas

Lifestyle

Viewers are keen to know how much the Gavin and Stacey were paid for the final episode

Gavin and Stacey: How much cast were paid for final episode?

The Boxing Day TV schedule has been revealed

Boxing Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Viewers are keen to know the net worths of the Gavin and Stacey cast

Gavin and Stacey cast's incredible net worths revealed as the show comes to an end

This Morning has filmed a Christmas Day TV special

Is This Morning filmed live on Christmas Day?

TV & Movies

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day

When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

News

The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?