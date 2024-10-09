Who is Miranda Hart's husband? Everything we know about her surprise marriage

Miranda Hart has got married. Picture: Instagram/Miranda Hart/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who did Miranda Hart marry? Here is everything we know about her new husband.

Miranda Hart, 51, shocked fans when she revealed she had secretly tied the knot, with many fans keen to know who her new husband is.

The comedian revealed the exciting news on The One Show whilst promoting her book 'I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You'.

Staying coy about her marriage, viewers were intrigued to know more about Miranda's mystery man, including how they met and who he actually is.

Who is Miranda Hart's husband? Here is everything we know about her shock marriage.

Miranda Hart kept her wedding a secret. Picture: Getty

Who is Miranda Hart's husband?

Miranda has not revealed who her husband is, however she did share a picture of his hand on social media.

After announcing her exciting news, the TV favourite took to Instagram where she thanked fans for their support.

The actor said: "I've got my best friend to do life with and it's wonderful. And I'm also utterly thrilled to be back in tele land and having a book out. Um so yeah, thanks so much for all your support."

She then went on to share a glimpse of her husband, saying: "High-five husband. Ho ho. Exclusive, his hand. Bye!" before writing: "Thank you for being happy that I am happy. You're very sweet and kind. And how we met is a little reveal in the book I hope you enjoy. X."

Watch Miranda reveal her husband here:

Miranda Hart gives first look at husband

Speaking on The One Show about her surprise marriage, Miranda stated: "I'm married, I got married at 51 and it's just so lovely! I'd written Gary for onscreen Miranda and it wasn't until I was 49 that I met my person.

"It's a little undercurrent in the book, I'm not going to reveal how we met because that's a little bit of a twist. He's my best friend, we had the best fun and I'm just thrilled to be a young bride at 51."

She went on to say: "The fact that I could meet somebody, it's not some sort of romcom story but it's hope. Whatever situation you are in, there is always hope, things really do change."