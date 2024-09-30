Amanda Abbington fact file: Age, partner, children and TV career revealed

30 September 2024, 16:34

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed
Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Amanda Abbington, who is her partner Jonathan Goodwin, how many kids does she have, what TV shows has she been in and what is her Instagram?

Amanda Abbington recently hit the headlines when the BBC investigation into her interactions with Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice were revealed.

Following the results of the reports, many viewers are keen to know more about Amanda's life away from the spotlight.

After going public with her relationship with Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin, many of us are curious to learn about their partnership, as well as her prior relationship with Martin Freeman.

How old is Amanda Abbington, who is her partner Jonathan Goodwin, how many children does she have, what TV shows has she been in and what is her Instagram?

Amanada Abbington is a successful actress
Amanada Abbington is a successful actress. Picture: Getty

How old is Amanda Abbington?

Actress Amanda was born on the 28th of February 1974, celebrating her 50th birthday in 2024.

She was born in North London but was brought up in Hertfordshire.

Who are Amanda Abbington's kids?

Amanda shares two children with her ex-husband, fellow Sherlock actor Martin Freeman. Their eldest child Jack, 18, recently made his acting debut in the teen production of Everybody's Talking about Jamie in Tunbridge Wells.

Their daughter Grace, 16, tends to keep out of the spotlight, but has appeared with her parents on the red carpet.

Martin and Amanda began dating in 2000 and announced their separation in 2016. Speaking about their break-up, Amanda told the Full Disclosure podcast: "It was breaking up with Martin and then realising I needed to sort myself out because I was a bit of a mess. I hated myself."

Amanda Abbington has a close relationship with her children
Amanda Abbington has a close relationship with her children. Picture: Alamy

Who is Amanda Abbington's partner Jonathan Goodwin?

Amanda is currently in a relationship with escape artist and BGT star Jonathan Goodwin.

The pair initially met on Twitter in 2012 and reconnected when they were both single in 2021, bonding instantly. Speaking about their relationship, Amanda told The Guardian: "I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe. I had fancied him for a few years."

In 2021 Jonathan was injured when a stunt he was practicing went wrong, resulting in him being paralysed from the waist down.

Despite this frightening event, Jonathan revealed how he keeps his spirits high, stating: "I recognise what’s happened to me is traumatic and I’ve lost a lot. At the same time, I still have the thing I wanted most in my life – Amanda."

Amanda Abbington has been in a relationship with Jonathan Goodwin for years
Amanda Abbington has been in a relationship with Jonathan Goodwin for years. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Amanda Abbington been in?

Mother-of-two Amanda has been on a number of television shows including the Dream Team, Mr Selfridge, Sherlock, Safe and Wolfe.

She's also appeared in various films such as Crooked House, The Queen and I and The Lost King.

What is Amanda Abbington's Instagram?

At the time of writing Amanda does not have an Instagram account. Her last active account was @amanda_abbington74, however the page has been deleted.

