Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty/Instagram/@@mollybrownxox

By Hope Wilson

How old is Giovanni Pernice, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend and what is his Instagram?

Giovanni Pernice rose to fame in 2015 as one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, however he left the show in 2024 after former partner Amanda Abington claimed he had exhibited 'abusive behaviour' towards her.

Whilst Strictly stars Nikita Kuzmin, Vito Coppola, Jowita Przystał and Amy Dowden return for a 22nd series of the hit show, Giovanni is noticeably absent from the line-up.

After the BBC announced they were conducting an investigation into Giovanni's alleged behaviour, the results cleared him of the most serious accusations. Following this, many fans are keen to get to know Giovanni more.

Giovanni Pernice use to be a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

How old is Giovanni Pernice?

The professional dancer was born on the 5th of September 1990, recently celebrating his 34th birthday in 2024.

Giovanni began dancing at a young age and moved to Bologna when he was 14-years-old to concentrate on his professional career.

How tall is Giovanni Pernice?

Giovanni is 5ft 10in tall, making him slightly shorter than fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke and Nikita Kuzmin stand at 5ft 11in.

Giovanni Pernice often shares images on his Instagram profile. Picture: Instagram/Giovanni Pernice

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend?

As of September 2024, Giovanni does not appear to be in a relationship, having split from his former girlfriend Molly Brown in July.

The one-time couple began dating in February, however they called it quits after reportedly arguing over his Strictly Come Dancing accusations.

Speaking about their relationship, a source told the MailOnline: "Giovanni and Molly grew very close, very quickly, after they split up the first time and got back together. Their relationship has been pretty full on. But they have rowed again recently and it all came to a head earlier this week, when they called it quits."

They added: "Molly has been very supportive of Giovanni, but he has been under a lot of stress lately and that has taken its toll. It is not impossible they will try to give things another go once the dust has settled a little, after all, they have done that before."

Giovanni Pernice was previously in a relationship with Molly Brown. Pictured in June 2024. Picture: Getty

What is Giovanni Pernice's Instagram?

Strictly viewers can follow Giovanni on Instagram @giovannipernice. Here he often shares images of his travels abroad as well as videos of his dance classes and concerts.

At the time of writing competitive dancer has over one million followers and has often commented on his current situation via the social media platform.