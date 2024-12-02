Neighbours legend Ian Smith reveals terminal cancer diagnosis in emotional interview

Ian Smith has revealed his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Harold Bishop actor Ian Smith has given a health update following his devastating cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor Ian Smith, 86, best known for playing Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has revealed he has "a very aggressive non-fixable cancer", with doctors 'expecting him to die'.

The TV veteran made the heartbreaking confession to 10 News First, stating: "'I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to… they expect me to die."

Ian went on to add: "I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can. If they can do that, I’m very happy. But I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain, because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part."

Following this admission, Ian has stepped down for the role he has played for 37 years, with the Neighbours Instagram account announcing the news.

Ian Smith has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

They posted: "Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street.

"We're sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years, most recently in the current season."

Executive Producer Jason Herbison said: "The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do.

"Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off. It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

Ian Smith plays Harold Bishop on Neighbours. Picture: Alamy

A Network 10 spokesperson went on to add in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Ian Smith's cancer diagnosis.

"A cherished member of the Neighbours family, Ian has been the heart and soul of the show since he first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1987.

"Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades.

"Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time."

Ian Smith joined Neighbours in 1987. Picture: Alamy

Ian joined the Australian soap back in 1987, having played the role of Harold on and off for the past 37 years.

Whilst on the show, the character has been involved in various storylines including disappearing at sea in 1991, returning with amnesia in 1996, and dealing with prostate cancer in 2009.