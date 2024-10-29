Rosie Fortescue facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, boyfriend, jewellery line, net worth and Instagram revealed

Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

By Hope Wilson

How old is Rosie Fortescue, who is he boyfriend, what is her jewellery line called, does she have Instagram and what is her net worth?



Beyond Chelsea is set to reunite our favourite Made in Chelsea stars as we see what Rosie Fortescue has been up to since leaving the show.

It's been nine years since we last saw Rosie on our screens, but MIC fans are set for an evening of fun as we catch up with the TV favourite and her former co-stars Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead.

While we take a peak into Rosie's life, fans are keen to learn more about the businesswoman.

Rosie Fortescue is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Rosie Fortescue?

Rosie was born in January 1990 and celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

The Made in Chelsea favourite was in her early twenties when she first appeared on the iconic show, and now believes this is the right time to take a walk down memory lane and see how far she has come.

Speaking prior to Beyond Chelsea airing, Rosie said: "I left the show around nine years ago, which is mad! Life is different.

"When I was leaving the show, I had just set up my jewellery brand and I still have the brand which is what I work on every day. I’ve grown up so much and I’m starting a new business with my twin sister, which the show will be following."

Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

Who is Rosie Fortescue's boyfriend?

It is currently unclear who Rosie's boyfriend is, however she has opened up about her relationship to best friends Binky and Lucy.

In a clip from Beyond Chelsea, Lucy asks Rosie: 'Have you got a consistent guy that you're dating?' - to which Binky adds: 'Juggling!

Rosie then says:"No it's not juggling it's just new. One person is new...."

What is Rosie Fortescue's Instagram?

Fans can follow Rosie on Instagram @rosiefortescue where she currently boats over 400,000 followers.

The MIC favourite often shares pictures of her travels around the world as well as a look into her stunning jewellery line.

Rosie Fortescue gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

What is Rosie Fortescue's jewellery line?

Made in Chelsea's Rosie owns an accessories brand called Rosie Fortescue Jewellery. The company recently celebrated its nine year anniversary, with Rosie taking to Instagram to celebrate.

The 34-year-old wrote: "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has supported RFJ over the last 9 years - whether you’ve shopped, liked, shared or followed! We’re so grateful! 💕"

What is Rosie Fortescue's net worth?

Rosie is estimated to be worth a cool £1.1 million, according to Spears Magazine. As well as appearing on MIC, Rosie has also carved out a successful business empire.

Alongside her jewellery line, Rosie is also the co-founder of bag-d and has worked with various brands over the years which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.