Rosie Fortescue facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, boyfriend, jewellery line, net worth and Instagram revealed

29 October 2024, 20:30

Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea
Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

By Hope Wilson

How old is Rosie Fortescue, who is he boyfriend, what is her jewellery line called, does she have Instagram and what is her net worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyond Chelsea is set to reunite our favourite Made in Chelsea stars as we see what Rosie Fortescue has been up to since leaving the show.

It's been nine years since we last saw Rosie on our screens, but MIC fans are set for an evening of fun as we catch up with the TV favourite and her former co-stars Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead.

While we take a peak into Rosie's life, fans are keen to learn more about the businesswoman.

How old is Rosie Fortescue, who is he boyfriend, what is her jewellery line called, does she have Instagram and what is her net worth?

Rosie Fortescue is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead
Rosie Fortescue is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Rosie Fortescue?

Rosie was born in January 1990 and celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

The Made in Chelsea favourite was in her early twenties when she first appeared on the iconic show, and now believes this is the right time to take a walk down memory lane and see how far she has come.

Speaking prior to Beyond Chelsea airing, Rosie said: "I left the show around nine years ago, which is mad! Life is different.

"When I was leaving the show, I had just set up my jewellery brand and I still have the brand which is what I work on every day. I’ve grown up so much and I’m starting a new business with my twin sister, which the show will be following."

Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea
Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

Who is Rosie Fortescue's boyfriend?

It is currently unclear who Rosie's boyfriend is, however she has opened up about her relationship to best friends Binky and Lucy.

In a clip from Beyond Chelsea, Lucy asks Rosie: 'Have you got a consistent guy that you're dating?' - to which Binky adds: 'Juggling!

Rosie then says:"No it's not juggling it's just new. One person is new...."

What is Rosie Fortescue's Instagram?

Fans can follow Rosie on Instagram @rosiefortescue where she currently boats over 400,000 followers.

The MIC favourite often shares pictures of her travels around the world as well as a look into her stunning jewellery line.

Rosie Fortescue gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea
Rosie Fortescue gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Rosie Fortescue

What is Rosie Fortescue's jewellery line?

Made in Chelsea's Rosie owns an accessories brand called Rosie Fortescue Jewellery. The company recently celebrated its nine year anniversary, with Rosie taking to Instagram to celebrate.

The 34-year-old wrote: "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has supported RFJ over the last 9 years - whether you’ve shopped, liked, shared or followed! We’re so grateful! 💕"

What is Rosie Fortescue's net worth?

Rosie is estimated to be worth a cool £1.1 million, according to Spears Magazine. As well as appearing on MIC, Rosie has also carved out a successful business empire.

Alongside her jewellery line, Rosie is also the co-founder of bag-d and has worked with various brands over the years which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.

Latest Entertainment News

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

Married at First Sight

The best Halloween songs ever

The 30 best Halloween songs ever, ranked

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Celine Dion and Adele hug in Las Vegas

Adele in tears as she hugs idol Celine Dion during Las Vegas show

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

Married at First Sight

Perrie Edwards speaks about her ex-friend Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards emotionally opens up on 'heartbreaking' Jesy Nelson friendship breakdown

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Married at First Sight

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party

MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

Married at First Sight

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

Married at First Sight

So, are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield really dating?

Why fans think Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are dating

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!

MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson

Married at First Sight

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Podcasts

MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon

When does MAFS UK end? Finish date revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Top Christmas Markets revealed

Best UK Christmas Markets 2024 revealed

Christmas

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn are rumoured to split

MAFS UK's Ryan set to 'quit' as wife-swap drama ruins relationship with Sionainn

Married at First Sight

BST Hyde Park have revealed that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will headline the festival in the summer of 2025

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets for farewell show

Events

Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy confirms his cancer is terminal with 'two to four years' to live, but still feels 'lucky'
Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'
Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Simon Cowell says he is "empty" as he pays tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son

Cheryl pays heartbreaking and powerful tribute to ex Liam Payne: 'Indescribably painful'

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea

Binky Felstead facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, kids, net worth and Instagram revealed
Lucy Watson is appearing on Beyond Chelsea

Lucy Watson facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, children, net worth and Instagram revealed
Hugh Jackman in 2024

Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight