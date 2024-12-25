Ruth Jones facts: TV star's age, husband, children, net worth and weight loss revealed

Ruth Jones is the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What is Ruth Jones' net worth? Where is she from? And who is her husband? Here's everything you need to know.

Gavin and Stacey writer and actor Ruth Jones will be delighting viewers on Christmas Day, as she returns to the role of Nessa for one final time.

While she may be best known for her TV appearances, Ruth has managed to carve out a successful theatre career, most recently appearing in Sister Act on the West End. She also has a number of writing credits to her name, with Ruth penning episodes for shows such as Fat Friends and Stella.

While she appears alongside James Corden, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne on December 25th, many fans are keen to learn more about the woman behind Nessa.

Here is everything you need to know about Ruth Jones including her age, where she's from, her husband, children and weight loss.

Ruth Jones is the writer and star of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Getty

How old is Ruth Jones?

Ruth was born on September 22nd 1966, celebrating her 58th birthday in 2024.

After making a name for herself as a successful actress and writer, Ruth has hinted that she may change her career in the future.

Speaking Good Housekeeping magazine, Ruth revealed: "At one point, I was going to be a solicitor, but now I'd like to be a registrar, and I've been thinking a lot about actually doing it."

She continued: "I love weddings, but I've been to so many where the registrar has talked in a monotone voice throughout and hasn't looked up once - and it's such a shame because it's someone's big day. I'd love to be able to make those experiences more enjoyable for people"

Where is Ruth Jones from?

The actress was born in Bridgend, Wales, however she was brought up in Porthcawl where she attended the same school as Gavin and Stacey co-star Rob Brydon.

The pair took part in various musicals at school including Guys & Dolls and Carousel before going on to embark on a TV career together.

Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon went to school together. Picture: Alamy

Who is Ruth Jones' husband?

Ruth is married to radio and TV producer David Peet, with the pair tying the knot in 1999. The couple met whilst filming a pilot for BBC Wales, with David being married to someone else at the time.

In 2018 Ruth wrote the book Never Greener, which focuses on the protagonist beginning an affair. This led many readers to wonder whether Ruth's novel was based on her personal life.

During an interview with the Mail Online, Ruth clarified the difference between her relationship and the book, saying: "The truth is, my husband was married when I met him. So in that sense there was an overlap."

Ruth tends to keep her personal life private, so little is known about her marriage.

Does Ruth Jones have children?

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth has three step-children from her marriage to David named Louise, Alex and Fiona.

Ruth doesn't have any biological children, however she told the Daily Mail: "It just didn't happen. It wasn't a decision. I don't have a burning desire to have babies. I think it's heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can't have them. I love being a stepmum — all the joy of motherhood without the pain of childbirth."

Ruth Jones tends to keep her personal life private. Picture: Getty

What is Ruth Jones' net worth?

It is currently unknown exactly what Ruth Jones' net worth is, however Enrichest have reported she is worth $10million (£7.85m).

She has made the majority of her wealth through her media career, appearing in shows such as Fat Friends, Little Britain, Stella and Gavin and Stacey. Ruth's debut novel Never Greener was released in 2018, with her other books Us Three and Love Untold going on sale in 2020 and 2022, all certain to have added to her impressive bank account.

Ruth Jones weight loss

In 2011 Ruth lost nearly 5st, dropping six dress sizes from a 24 to 12. However she has since turned her back on dieting, telling Closer: "I have decided to stop dieting because it doesn’t work for me and I am annoyed with myself for ever trying. I have decided to enjoy the body I have."