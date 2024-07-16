Stranger Things season 5 release date, cast, teaser and plot revealed

Stranger Things will air it's final season soon. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

When is the Stranger Things UK release date, who are in the cast and what is season five about?

Stranger Things season 5 is on its way to us and with the trailer just being released, it isn't long until the Netflix series returns for a final time.

After bursting onto our screens back in 2016, we've become enamoured with the gang in Hawkins as they continue to deal with the goings on in the Upside Down.

After spawning a stage show (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) based on the series, we're eagerly looking forward to the fifth and final series to come to the streaming service.

When is the Stranger Things UK release date, who are in the cast and what is season five about? Here is everything we know about the last series.

Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

Stranger Things UK release date

The fifth season of Stranger Things will debut on Netflix in the UK at some time in 2025. The specific date the series is meant to drop hasn't been revealed, however previous seasons have been released in July, October and March, meaning it isn't clear when the next collection of episodes may be out.

A teaser trailer dropped in July 2024 which showed the cast filming the final season, as well as giving some hints at what fans can expect.

Watch the Stranger Things teaser here:

Netflix releases first look at Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things season 5 cast

All of the original cast members will be returning to Stranger Things including, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Joe Keery.

Speaking about the new season, Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven said: "I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird."

While Noah Schnapp commented: "It’s just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet."

There are also some new cast members joining the team, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

The cast of Stranger Things will return for a final time. Picture: Alamy

What is Stranger Things season 5 about?

The cast and crew are keeping tight lipped regarding what will happen in the final series of Stranger Things, however it is expected that fans will get to know more about the Upside Down.

Series creator Ross Duffer stated: "We've punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5. And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about."