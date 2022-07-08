Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

8 July 2022, 15:27

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters
Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters. Picture: Getty/Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers for not killing off any of the main characters from Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of hit Netflix show Stranger Things, have responded to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of the show.

This comes after Millie, who plays Eleven in the supernatural series, called Matt and Ross 'sensitive Sallies' for not killing off any of the show's main characters.

In an interview with The Wrap (which was recorded prior to Stranger Things 4 Volume II's release) Millie said: "The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off."

She went on: "We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, said they thought Millie was 'hilarious' to make those comments
The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, said they thought Millie was 'hilarious' to make those comments. Picture: Getty

“They tried killing David [Harbour, Chief Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.”

Now, the Duffer Brothers have responded to Millie's comments on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Matt Duffer said: "What did Millie call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies’. She’s hilarious. Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room.”

Millie Bobby Brown has played Eleven since 2016 when the show first dropped on Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown has played Eleven since 2016 when the show first dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

He went on: “Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike [Finn Wolfhard], it’s like… that’s a depressing… we aren’t Game of Thrones.

"This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?

“So even when Barb [Shannon Purser] dies, there’s two seasons worth of grappling with that, so imagine – is that something we’re interested in exploring or not interested in exploring?”

Millie Bobby Brown joked that the Duffer Brothers were 'two sensitive Sallies'
Millie Bobby Brown joked that the Duffer Brothers were 'two sensitive Sallies'. Picture: Getty

The duo went on to promise, however, that further deaths were "on the table".

Matt Duffer finished by saying: "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go Millie."

