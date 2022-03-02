Dad from viral news clip delights fans with picture of kids five years on

The 'BBC dad' has shared an update on his kids. Picture: BBC

The man who became known as 'BBC dad' was the star of one of the most well-known news segments of all time...

The 'BBC dad' has shared an update on his children, posting a photo of what they look like now.

Political expert Robert Kelly became an accidental viral sensation after his kids interrupted him during a live TV interview from his home in South Korea back in March 2017.

Dr Kelly, who is a Professor of Political Science at Pusan National University, appeared on the BBC to talk about South Korean president Geun-hye being ousted from power.

He has now shared an update on his children, posting a photo of them alongside the caption: "some BBC Dad content".

Some BBC Dad content pic.twitter.com/rQYFrlHwqP — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 1, 2022

His followers rushed to share their excitement at the snap, with one writing: "Still the best TV moment ever. Thanks for sharing the BBC Kids with us again."

Another wrote: "Your family was ahead of your time! We all laughed out of sympathy, but little did we know a year or so later it would be happening to all of us on a regular basis…"

The viral clip saw Dr Kelly be interrupted by his daughter first, who strolled into the room while he was talking.

Soon after, his son - who was in a walker - also entered the room, followed by his wife Kim Jung-A then who tried desperately to get them out of the study.