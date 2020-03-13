First Dates viewers in uproar as woman gives date mould of her private parts

Fans of the Channel 4 show were left reeling last night when the contestant handed over the highly unusual gift.

A woman on First Dates shocked viewers last night after giving her date a mould of her intimate area.

Shannon, 23, an artist, made a cast out of her private parts and painted it to look like an oyster. She then brought the mould to show her date Zander, 28, who at first was completely unaware of what it was.

Shannon revealed that she made 12 similar moulds for an exhibition
Shannon revealed that she made 12 similar moulds for an exhibition. Picture: Channel 4

After telling him that it was one of her favourite pieces, Zander examined the artwork, and was shocked when she revealed what it was.

He looked taken aback when he exclaimed: "Wow. Really?", and Shannon went onto explain that she had painted 12 similar moulds for an exhibition.

Zander was shocked to learn what the gift was
Zander was shocked to learn what the gift was. Picture: Channel 4

She said: "I had twelve oysters and people were looking at them and they then they clocked that it was a vagina.

"I wanted to do my ex-boyfriend's penis as a banana but he wouldn't let me."

Shannon then asked Zander: "What do you think? Give me your honest opinion."

Zander paused a suppressed a laugh before answering: "Bit weird."

He then said: "I didn't realise I'd see this much of you on a first date!"

Predictably, viewers were in hysterics at the exchange.

One wrote: "Something to keep your Oyster card in."

Another added: "'Here's a cast of a vagina I've sculpted into an oyster' I say to the passenger on the bus I've trapped on the window seat next to me."

