Grace cast: How old is John Simm and what else has he been in?

John Simm's latest role is Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

Who did John Simm play in Doctor Who? And who does he have children? Here's what we know...

John Simm has taken the lead role in ITV’s latest crime drama Grace.

The actor plays Detective Superintendent Roy Grace who is called upon to run inquiries into a long forgotten cold case.

Based on Peter James’ first two books, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, with the ITV synopsis reading: "Grace is fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts.

“His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

John Simm is starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Picture: ITV

"With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case.”

But who is John Simm and was he in Doctor Who? Here’s what we know…

How old is John Simm?

John Simm was born on 10 July 1970, which makes him 50-years-old.

The actor grew up in a series of places around North West England, including Leeds, Blackpool, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, and Manchester.

John Simm played The Master in Doctor Who. Picture: BBC

After enrolling at Blackpool and The Fylde College, John started his career by starring in Guys and Dolls and West Side Story at Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

He then moved to London at 19-years-old to train at the Drama Centre London.

What TV shows has John Simm been in?

John is probably best known for his role as The Master in Doctor Who all the way back in 2007.

He appeared in the final three episodes of series three: Utopia, The Sound of Drums, and Last of the Time Lords.

The star us also well known for playing Sam Tyler in Life on Mars.

John Simm, Kate Magowan and their children. Picture: PA Images

His other TV credits include State of Play, The Lakes, Crime and Punishment, Exile and Prey, for which he won the Royal Television Society North West Award for Best Male Performance.

He was also in Mad Dogs, Trauma, Collateral, Strangers and Intruders.

John’s films include Wonderland, Everyday, Boston Kickout, Human Traffic and 24 Hour Party People.

Is John Simm married?

John has been married to actress Kate Magowan since 2007, who is best known for playing Princess Una in the 2007 feature film Stardust.

The couple have two children together - 19-year-old Ryan and 14-year-old Molly.