How old is Jason Donovan and what is his net worth?

Jason Donovan is appearing on Dancing On Ice this year. Picture: Instagram/ITV/PA Images

Jason Donovan's age, pop career and Strictly Come Dancing appearance revealed...

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens this winter, with a new bunch of celebrities ready to take to the rink.

And one man who is hoping to impress the judges this year is Jason Donovan, who hopes to show off his musicality.

But how old is the Neighbours actor and how much is he worth? Here’s what we know..

How old is Jason Donovan?

Jason Donovan was born on June 1, 1968 which makes him 52-years-old.

The actor shot to fame when he appeared on Neighbours as Scott Robinson all the way back in 1986.

Read More: Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

His character's most famous story was his onscreen romance and wedding to Charlene Mitchell who was played by Kylie Minogue.

After leaving Neighbours in 1989, Jason launched his music career and went on to sell over 3 million records.

His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the highest-selling album in the UK in 1989, with sales of over 1.5 million.

Jason has had four No. 1 singles in the UK, one of which was his 1988 hit Especially for You with fellow Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue had a number one single. Picture: PA Images

The star has gone on to star in several stage musicals, including the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s.

Was Jason Donovan on Strictly Come Dancing?

Jason took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2001 where he was partnered with dancer Kristina Rihanoff.

The pair were very popular and made it all the way to the final, before finishing third in the competition.

No stranger to reality TV, he also appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2006, finishing third.

What is Jason Donovan’s net worth?

Unsurprisingly, Jason’s long career has meant he has built up a net worth of around £7.7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As well as his stage and music career, he has also appeared on shows such as Who Do You Think You Are, Ready Steady Cook, Piers Morgan's Life Stories and ITV's talent search show Superstar.

Who is Jason Donovan's wife?

Jason is married to Angela Malloch and the pair have three kids together; Jemma, Zac and Molly.

Jason and Angela tied the knot in 2008 and they now live in West London.

Now Read: Why did Jason Gardiner leave Dancing On Ice? And where is he now?