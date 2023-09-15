How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

Ex-basketball player Martin enters My Mum Your Dad

By Alice Dear

Martin H is a former basketball player looking to find love on Davina McCall's dating show for single parents, My Mum Your Dad.

Martin H is one of the single parents looking for romance on ITV's new dating show My Mum Your Dad.

The former basketball player was nominated to appear on the show by his daughter, 23-year-old Jessica, who says her dad needs to get back into the dating world.

Since entering the £8million countryside mansion located in West Sussex, Martin H has grown closer to fellow single parent Monique.

Martin H entered the My Mum Your Dad as a 'bombshell' and left an impact with his height which soon became a talking point - but how tall is her exactly?

Martin H was the second bombshell to enter the My Mum Your Dad retreat earlier this week. Picture: ITV

How tall is Martin H from My Mum Your Dad?

Martin H is 6ft 10in tall.

When he first arrived at the My Mum Your Dad retreat, he caused a conversation among the existing cast members - including Monique, who had to stretch to give him a hug.

Martin put his height to good uses during the prime of his career as a professional basketball player.

Martin H and Monique have been hitting it off in the My Mum Your Dad retreat. Picture: ITV

The single parent, from Birmingham, spoke about his height and how it impacts his dating life prior to entering the retreat, explaining: "I know I’m a big bloke, I’m 6ft 10in, and that can be really overbearing. I chose a sport where I didn’t stand out!"

At the same time, he revealed that he has been struggling with a "lack of self-worth" and that he is looking "to find emotional fulfilment".

He said during his pre-interview: "It starts with a smile. Someone who smiles and shows interest. It’s almost the opposite of me – where I’m cautious and hold back, I am most impressed by somebody who smiles and also isn’t noticeably put off by my size.

"I have a lack of self-worth and she feels I am worthy and I do a lot for my family and I should have a chance to find emotional fulfilment. To give me a chance to get out there."

Martin went on: "I don't have much of a social life. So to realise there's more to life than doing the next basketball commentary or taking my kids on holiday.'

"I'm big, I'm fun, I'm outgoing and I consider myself to be a likeable sort of bloke. I've spent 90% of my life in the friendzone… I'm everyone's best friend."

