Where can I watch Ted Lasso in the UK?

21 September 2021, 15:06

Ted Lasso is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics
Unless you've been living under a rock, we're guessing you've heard about new series Ted Lasso.

The show scooped up a number of gong's at this year's Emmy Awards, and is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach attempting to turn around the fortunes of a fictional Premiership team, AFC Richmond.

He tells the players at a press conference: "I have never coached the sport that you folks call football, at any level.

"Heck, you could fill two internets with what I don't know about football."

Ted doesn't have any experience for the job, but his unusual approach eventually wins round the players.

Here's how you can watch the series in the UK...

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+
Where can I watch Ted Lasso online?

Ted Lasso is available to watch on Apple TV+ in the UK.

You can get a subscription to the streaming service for £4.99, with a free trial week for new customers.

There are two seasons of the show, which are both available to watch now.

Jason Sudeikis previously revealed that fans get him confused with the character of Ted.

He told USA Today: "I correct them; tell them my name is Jason, in the kindest way possible.

"There are no classes in how to be famous. I just always felt a strong pull to return the energy that you’re given.

“If someone’s a little bullish, you maybe meet them there. But if people are enjoying ‘Ted Lasso,’ they’re usually coming up and speaking through a place of kindness and appreciation. I just try to reciprocate that."

And speaking about the similarities he shares with his character, he added: “I believe I’m optimistic. I am hopeful, but nowhere near as much as Ted – he’s the best version of me."

He continued: “He’s me after two pints on an empty stomach during the day, where you’re fired up and ready to send that- text to the date that didn’t call back or write a play with a friend. But I’m lucky enough to have a positive outlook on the world."

Is there a trailer for Ted Lasso?

You can watch the full trailer below:

