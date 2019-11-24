What happened to I’m A Celebrity’s Kiosk Keith, why did he get sacked and who is his replacement Kiosk Kev?

What happened to Kiosk Keith? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Kiosk Keith was fired from I’m A Celebrity last year, here’s everything you need to know…

If you’re a big I’m A Celebrity fan, you might have noticed the Outback Shack is being ruled by Kiosk Kev this series.

Kev replaced Kiosk Keith on the show last year after the Dingo Dollar star was accused of inappropriate behaviour on set.

But what happened to him and what do we know about his replacement?

Why was Kiosk Keith sacked from I’m A Celebrity?

In January last year, it was reported that Kiosk Keith, played by actor Raymond Grant, made unwanted advances to a female staff member while on the bus into the Australian jungle.

Bosses of the ITV show announced the 53-year-old's departure, confirming that they have no plans of bringing him back.

A spokesperson for the show explained, ”[Kiosk Keith actor Raymond Grant] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

An insider told The Sun at the time: "It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone."

Kiosk Keith was sacked last year. Picture: ITV

"He was drunk when he got on the bus in the morning. Then he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who's half his age."

The source added: "It happened in front of loads of people, the girl was so upset."

His ex-wife Donna later spoke out on the claims, telling The Sun Online that he was fired after he “smacked a young female co-worker’s bottom”.

Who is his replacement, Kiosk Kev?

Kiosk Kev joined the show last series after a brief stint from ‘Kiosk Kath’.

His real name is Mark Herlaar and he’s a lime farmer from Queensland who appeared on the Australian edition of Survivor in 2017.

He then appeared on Family Feud which is similar to Family Fortunes.

Kev recently shared a snap on Instagram ahead of his return to the show.

He captioned it: “Kiosk Kev is back .. it's that time of the year again ..

“And what an honour to be part of such an epic show @imacelebrity UK ..

“I love working on this show great people great site and of course I'm always at home in any jungle ..

“[S]o if your not familiar with the show give em a follow and stick around it be fun .. and a special hello of course to my fans in England love your support and positive feed back its amazing .. enjoy guys . I'm having a great time being #kioskkev on #imacelebrity.”