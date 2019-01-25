Katie Price admits she "doesn't blame Pete for taking the kids" while she "self medicated"

The former glamour model spoke openly about her difficult year live on Loose Women.

Katie Price has been making regular headlines over the past year about everything from slamming her ex Peter Andre's new wife to her driving ban.

But she joined the Loose Women panel to get candid about the difficult year that she's had and opened up about her struggles while self medicating with drugs that landed her in rehab

Katie Price opened up on Loose Women about her struggles. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Loose Women Panelists Andrea McClean, Gloria Hunniford, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha she said:

"The kids are all back to normal. I don't blame Pete for doing what he did in the beginning

"Basically my ex said I was self medicating and he acted what [how] the dad does.

"Everything's back to normal now."

She admitted that she was self medicating herself with drugs and explained that it was her way of coping from traumatic experiences that landed her in rehab hospital The Priory which has previously had famous patients including Kerry Katona and Robbie Williams.

'It was to do what had happened to me at the beginning of the year...' @KatiePrice is here to set the record straight on rehab and more. pic.twitter.com/Bu3yTyzznP — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 25, 2019

Revealing the ins and outs of the tough time she's had she said: “It’s good to be back, I’m feeling in a good place. Last year I obviously wasn’t but you can’t blame me, so much went on.. So much for a human being to cope with.

"It was a nightmare so I went to the doctors and said I’m not myself. I wouldn’t go horse riding, I just wanted to sleep all the time, I couldn’t turn to anyone. So I went into the Priory, I wasn’t a resident in there, I literally took the kids to school went in there for the day and picked the kids up after.”

But things are on the up for the mum-of-five who has recently passed a bill called Harvey's Law through parliament in order to combat online trolls.