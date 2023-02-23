Lorraine Kelly replaced again as illness forces her to miss another show

Ranvir Singh has replaced Lorraine Kelly while she recovers from her illness. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Lorraine Kelly has been replaced by Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh for yet another show after she was struck down by an illness.

Lorraine Kelly, 63, was absent for a second show running this week after she fell ill on Wednesday morning.

The TV presenter, who fronts the self-titled morning show Lorraine, was sent home yesterday shortly after arriving at the studios and was quickly replaced by Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, 45.

Today, Lorraine is still absent from her show as she is "recovering" from, what she called, a "hideous bug".

During Good Morning Britain, where the show patches through to Lorraine to find out what's coming up on the show, Kate Garraway said: "Lorraine is still recovering".

Ranvir Singh is forced to fill-in for Lorraine Kelly for a second day after the host fell ill. Picture: ITV

Ranvir told the hosts: "I got here at 6:30am today - I should be prepared, as opposed to yesterday!"

Lorraine Kelly was sent home from work after falling ill with a bug. Picture: ITV

Following her last-minute orders to be sent home, Lorraine took to Twitter to explain why she was not on the show.

She wrote: "When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert."

Lorraine added: "Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him!!!!!!"

The day Lorraine fell ill, Kate Garraway announced the news on GMB, saying: "I think in almost a first in her 30 year history on breakfast TV she's gone home.

"She's not well. She's got a bug. We're wishing you very well, Lorraine."

