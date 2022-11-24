I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

24 November 2022, 10:05 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 10:20

I'm A Celebrity evictee Boy George has taken a swipe at Lorraine Kelly after unearthing a clip of her talking about him.

I'm A Celebrity’s Boy George has hit out at Lorraine Kelly after coming across a clip of her criticising his behaviour.

Speaking on her show earlier this month, Lorraine said: "Boy George, now what's going on there?

“He keeps saying, 'I speak my mind, I speak my mind' but he's always sort of doing hushed asides.

"But he did have a wee bit of a tantrum... not a tantrum, it was just a... I don't know what you would call it."

Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022
Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

She then went on to reference a rumour that Boy George had a ‘tantrum’ after not being allowed to travel back to camp in a golf buggy.

A source told The Sun: “Sue [Cleaver] is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy - but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others.

“He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras."

Discussing this rumour, Lorraine said: "Does he even watch this show? You don't get golf buggies George! For goodness sake, the cameras are everywhere. There is absolutely no hiding place."

She then added: "I think the thing with George is not that many people tell him no. I'm very fond of him but there's that as well!"

George has since hit back at the rumours, replying to the video: "Yes my darling Lorraine I bet you walk everywhere and do your own make-up? Lol!"

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity
Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Since leaving the show on Tuesday, the Karma Chameleon singer has also defended himself against reports that he wanted to leave the jungle early.

He wrote: "Zero truth to the rumour that I wanted to leave the jungle early. I had an open mind about it. Most campmates said they wanted to leave at some point.

"I did my trials and I smiled through it. Sitting around for hours was hard for everyone. I got loads out of it on a deep level."

