Love Island shock as first boy is dumped from the villa after tense recoupling

24 January 2020, 22:22

The first boy was dumped from the villa tonight
The first boy was dumped from the villa tonight. Picture: ITV

The first boy to be dumped from the island was Connagh Howard after no girls picked him during the recoupling tonight.

Connagh Howard (or 'Connagh with a G') was sent home from Love Island tonight after failing to be picked by any of the girls.

After a tense recoupling - which saw Siannise Fudge opt to save Nas Majeed - Connagh was sent home.

It was the second recoupling of the show, and the first that saw a boy dumped from the villa.

The drama all started when Mike Boateng received a text reading: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose who they want to couple up with and the boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself”.

Connagh with a G has been dumped from the island
Connagh with a G has been dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

Read more: What happened to Sophie Piper on Love Island? Fans confused as Rochelle's sister 'missing' from Las Vegas challenge

Paige then said: "Oh my god, somebody’s leaving! Someone’s going to go home tonight and it’s horrible to think it’s us who choose."

And most of the islanders were feeling the pressure. Callum said: "I’m nervous to see what happens", and Finn added: “I didn’t think I would be as bothered as I am today.”

In the end, it was Connagh who left - after Siannise opted to couple up with Nas to give him a chance to find love in the villa.

There was a dramatic recoupling in tonight's episode
There was a dramatic recoupling in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in the episode, Sophie and Connor fell out again after he took offence to her joking about fancying the new guys.

After she was chosen to go on a date with Luke M, Sophie and Connor went out to the garden to clear the air.

Sophie went on a date with Justin Bieber lookalike Luke
Sophie went on a date with Justin Bieber lookalike Luke. Picture: ITV

She said: "You are a bit sensitive and you need reassurance, i feel like you are sensitive, there's nothing wrong with that.

Connor then replied: "I don't think I'm sensitive, I'm chilled out, for once i've opened up more than on the outside world. I wanted to come in here and be honest and open about things."

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, Sophie said: "He was just getting so worked up and pretending to act cool... it's a bit draining."

