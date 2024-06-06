Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island star's age, job, Instagram and relationship with AJ Pritchard revealed

Abbie Quinnen is rumoured to be taking part in Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram/@abbiequinnen

By Hope Wilson

Rumoured Love Island new girl Abbie Quinnen may be entering the villa, so it's time to get to know her a bit better.

Rumours are flying that Abbie Quinnen will be the next Love Island celebrity bombshell, after TOWIE star Joey Essex shocked fans with his entrance.

Abbie first came into the public eye as Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend, with the couple gaining a strong social media following by posting TikToks and Instagram reels together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However their relationship came to a bitter end in 2022 and since then the pair have not been on speaking terms.

Already boasting over 85,000 followers on Instagram, Abbie has a loyal audience already. The influencer is keen to raise fire safety awareness after she experienced second-degree burns during a horrific accident. While we wait for Abbie's appearance on Love Island to be officially confirmed, we've done some digging on the potential Islander to give you all the gossip.

Hold old is Love Island's Abbie Quinnen, what is her job, what happened with her and AJ Pritchard and what has she said about Love Island? Here is everything you need to know.

Abbie Quinnen is a rumoured Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@abbiequinnen

How old is Abbie Quinnen?

Love Island's Abbie is 27-years-old. Despite her young age, Abbie has been in the spotlight for a number of years, as her high-profile relationship with AJ Pritchard catapulted her into the public eye in 2018.

What is Abbie Quinnen's job?

Abbie is a dancer, model, actress and singer. She has performed in productions such as AJ Live with Curtis Pritchard, Get on The Floor with AJ Prtichard as well as various pantomimes.

She often shares behind-the-scenes images and videos of her performances on social media, regularly keeping fans up-to-date with what her next job is.

Abbie Quinnen is a performer. Picture: Instagram/@abbiequinnen

What happened between Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard?

Abbie and AJ dated for four years before their relationship came to an end in 2022 when Abbie discovered texts on her boyfriend's phone from another woman.

Speaking about the awkward incident to The Sun, Abbie revealed: "I kept asking him about the girl from the messages, but from the moment I brought her up he completely changed."

She went on to add: "I just questioned him asking, ‘Why are you messaging her?’ and from that moment on he was completely cold with me. It was so odd, he couldn’t give me any answers.

"He kept saying he didn’t have a clear brain, he couldn’t make any decisions and didn’t know if he wanted to be with me any more."

Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard had a high-profile relationship. Pictured in 2022. Picture: Getty

Following their argument Abbie moved out and later received a text from AJ's brother, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, who told her to collect her belongings from AJ’s house.

The influencer disclosed: "That was one of the hardest moments. It was difficult to have the message come from Curtis and that AJ couldn’t even speak to me.

"I get on well with Curtis and he said he was sorry about the situation. He was there when I was moving my things out. I was so emotional and couldn’t stop crying."

After their break-up, AJ began a relationship with model Zara Zoffany, 29, and the couple are still together as of June 2024.

Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard were dancing duo. Picture: Instagram/@abbiequinnen

What has Abbie Quinnen said about Love Island?

Prior to the Love Island 2024 series, Abbie has spoken about taking part in the show, telling the MailOnline that she would be keen to take part.

In an interview last year, Abbie stated: "I would never say no to Love Island! Maybe Summer 2023? Yeah, it would be fun."

While the dancer wasn't included in the season 10 line-up, she made her opinions on joining the programme perfectly clear.

What is Abbie Quinnen's Instagram?

Fans can follow Abbie Quinnen on Instagram @abbiequinnen.

She regularly shares images of her nights out as well as various performances she has taken part in.

Abbie Quinnen keeps fans up to date on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@abbiequinnen

Abbie Quinnen ex-boyfriends revealed

As well as dating AJ, Abbie has spent some time getting to know former Islanders, with many of them sliding into her DMs.

The 25-year-old told The Sun: "There has been a couple of Islanders that have slid into my DMs."

While she didn't confirm who she was talking about, Abbie did reveal that she was not interested in Adam Collard, 27.

The blonde bombshell stated: "I don't think he's the dating type, I've heard bad things about him. I think everyone knows too much, it's going to be difficult for him to get a girlfriend now."

There were rumours she was getting to know Love Island 2022 star Billy Brown, 27, however Abbie shut down these claims, disclosing: "People have been saying I’m with Billy Brown from Love Island but I can confirm I’m not, we’re just friends.

"We've never been on a date, we've been out partying a couple of times.'He’s a lovely boy and very good looking, but he’s a bit young. I don’t think he's boyfriend material, he just wants to live his best life."