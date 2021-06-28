Love Island bikinis: What all the girls wore for the first episode

Here's where you can buy all the girls' bikinis from episode one. Picture: ITV/PH

By Alice Dear

The Love Island girls look incredible for the first coupling of the 2021 series, here's where all their swimwear is from and where you can buy it.

Love Island 2021 is set to kick off tonight in the first episode of the highly-anticipated new series.

In first look pictures, we see Shannon, Kaz, Sharon, Faye and Liberty lined up in the villa waiting to meet the boys for the first time – but who will they couple up with?

The girls look incredible in their swimwear, and we've got the lowdown on where all their looks are from:

The first five Love Island girls can be seen getting ready to pick their men in this teaser picture. Picture: ITV

Shannon

Shannon is wearing this Olive Ring Bikini from Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

Wearing: Olive Multi Ring Bikini

From: Pretty Little Thing

Price: £20

Faye

Faye opted for this blue glittery two-piece for the first episode of Love Island. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

Wearing: Blue Glitter Cross Front Bikini Top

From: Pretty Little Thing

Price: £19

Kaz

Kaz appears to be wearing this Oh Polly yellow satin bikini. Picture: Oh Polly

Wearing: Satin Thong Bikini bottoms and top

From: Oh Polly

Price: £40

Sharon

Sharon rocked the under-boob trend with this cut-out one piece. Picture: AliExpress

Wearing: Sexy Tie Dye Front Knot High Cut Out One Piece

From: Amecire Factory Store via AliExpress

Price: $26.50

Liberty

We think Liberty is wearing this white two-piece. Picture: Shaks Boutique

Wearing: Bailey's Luxury Bikini

From: Shaks Boutique

Price: £29