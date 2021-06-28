Love Island bikinis: What all the girls wore for the first episode
28 June 2021, 11:41
The Love Island girls look incredible for the first coupling of the 2021 series, here's where all their swimwear is from and where you can buy it.
Love Island 2021 is set to kick off tonight in the first episode of the highly-anticipated new series.
In first look pictures, we see Shannon, Kaz, Sharon, Faye and Liberty lined up in the villa waiting to meet the boys for the first time – but who will they couple up with?
The girls look incredible in their swimwear, and we've got the lowdown on where all their looks are from:
Shannon
Wearing: Olive Multi Ring Bikini
From: Pretty Little Thing
Price: £20
Faye
Wearing: Blue Glitter Cross Front Bikini Top
From: Pretty Little Thing
Price: £19
Kaz
Wearing: Satin Thong Bikini bottoms and top
From: Oh Polly
Price: £40
Sharon
Wearing: Sexy Tie Dye Front Knot High Cut Out One Piece
From: Amecire Factory Store via AliExpress
Price: $26.50
Liberty
Wearing: Bailey's Luxury Bikini
From: Shaks Boutique
Price: £29