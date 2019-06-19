This is what the Love Island 2019 cast looked like when they were younger

19 June 2019, 16:35 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 16:49

The Islanders have all changed a fair bit
The Islanders have all changed a fair bit. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry and Emma Clarke

These old pics of the 2019 Love Island cast are TOO GOOD.

This year's Love Island line-up is undoubtedly made up of a good-looking bunch - but it seems even these reality TV stars are not immune to cringey selfies and awkward teenage phases.

After a bit of Insta-stalking and digging around on the internet, we've unveiled what this year's contestants used to look like before the show.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury looks kinda the same, but different as a teenager
Tommy Fury looks kinda the same, but different as a teenager. Picture: ITV2 / Facebook

Mancunian hunk Tommy has turned many of the girls' heads in the villa, and they can all agree the professional boxer's a world.

It seems like Tommy was also a bit of a heartthrob back in his school days, as the 20-year-old was no stranger to posing for a smouldering selfie back in his school days.

Maura Higgins

Maura's always been a stunner but a touch of dermal filler and better eyebrows has made the world of a difference
Maura's always been a stunner but a touch of dermal filler and better eyebrows has made the world of a difference. Picture: Instagram

Irish model Maura caused a stir when she entered the villa, and it seems like the stunner has always been a fan of the camera.

At 28, she's one of the villa's oldest contestants and a deep-dive into her social accounts found some pretty old modelling pics.

She doesn't look all too different (2011 fashion wasn't flattering on anyone, let's be honest) but she's definitely had some filler to help her along the way.

Callum Macleod

Welshman Callum was the first the be evicted from the Love Island villa
Welshman Callum was the first the be evicted from the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Callum Macleod was the engineer who was the first out the villa.

The easygoing Welshman was paired up with Amber, who dumped him for Anton.

As a youngster, Callum was clearly a fan of spikes at school, using what looks like half a pot of gel on his hair.

Lucie Donlan

Surfer girl Lucie Donlan's Instagram is chock full of glamorous beach shots
Surfer girl Lucie Donlan's Instagram is chock full of glamorous beach shots. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Surfer girl Lucie has always been a natural beauty, as her Instagram shows.

Tom Walker

Hunky Leeds model Tom once looked a lot more innocent without the facial hair
Hunky Leeds model Tom once looked a lot more innocent without the facial hair. Picture: Instagram

Amy Hart

Air stewardess Amy Hart used to take mirror selfies back in the day, now she's on our TV screens every night
Air stewardess Amy Hart used to take mirror selfies back in the day, now she's on our TV screens every night. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

26-year-old Amy has always been a fan of the blonde hair extensions, some things never change.

Anna Vakili

Pharmacist Anna's questionable haircut as a toddler is no more
Pharmacist Anna's questionable haircut as a toddler is no more. Picture: Instagram

Glamorous Anna's baby pictures adorable, and her big eyes are as striking as they were back in the 90s.

Danny Williams

Model Danny was absolutely adorable as a youngster but he's changed a lot
Model Danny was absolutely adorable as a youngster but he's changed a lot. Picture: Instagram

As a child, Danny wasn't quite as chiselled as he is now, but he was absolutely adorable with his curly hair.

