This year's Love Island line-up is undoubtedly made up of a good-looking bunch - but it seems even these reality TV stars are not immune to cringey selfies and awkward teenage phases.
After a bit of Insta-stalking and digging around on the internet, we've unveiled what this year's contestants used to look like before the show.
Tommy Fury
Mancunian hunk Tommy has turned many of the girls' heads in the villa, and they can all agree the professional boxer's a world.
It seems like Tommy was also a bit of a heartthrob back in his school days, as the 20-year-old was no stranger to posing for a smouldering selfie back in his school days.
Maura Higgins
Irish model Maura caused a stir when she entered the villa, and it seems like the stunner has always been a fan of the camera.
At 28, she's one of the villa's oldest contestants and a deep-dive into her social accounts found some pretty old modelling pics.
She doesn't look all too different (2011 fashion wasn't flattering on anyone, let's be honest) but she's definitely had some filler to help her along the way.
Callum Macleod
Callum Macleod was the engineer who was the first out the villa.
The easygoing Welshman was paired up with Amber, who dumped him for Anton.
As a youngster, Callum was clearly a fan of spikes at school, using what looks like half a pot of gel on his hair.
Lucie Donlan
Surfer girl Lucie has always been a natural beauty, as her Instagram shows.
Tom Walker
Amy Hart
26-year-old Amy has always been a fan of the blonde hair extensions, some things never change.
Anna Vakili
Glamorous Anna's baby pictures adorable, and her big eyes are as striking as they were back in the 90s.
Danny Williams
As a child, Danny wasn't quite as chiselled as he is now, but he was absolutely adorable with his curly hair.