Love Island star's Nathan and Cara get married in secret location

Hooray, Nathan and Cara have got hitched! Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Congratulations to Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey who have tied the knot in an exotic ceremony.

The couple, who won series two of the ITV2 show in 2016, had announced their engagement and mentioned a wedding but details of where and when were not disclosed.

However fans knew the big day was imminent after Nathan teased on Instagram three weeks ago that there wasn't long to go after posting a picture of his proposal at the same villa they had met at.

They were surrounded by close friends and their 19-month old son Freddy who played a 'major' part in the wedding.

A spokesman from Cara and Nathan's management said: "I can confirm that the couple have got married in a beautiful ceremony yesterday.

"They were surrounded by family and friends and are still elated after their special day."

TOWIE stars Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou and Love Island co-stars Scott Thomas and Rykard Jenkins were in attendance.

Nathan and Cara with their son Freddie. Picture: Getty

Cara paid credit to Nathan for his part in organising the bash, saying: “Nathan has been amazing, he has been like a superhero, running around doing everything, doing all the last minute calls.

“I’m a weirdo like that, I don’t like talking on the phone – I’ve always been like that, I don’t know why! So Nathan’s been making the last minute calls.”

Of their big day, Cara added: "Fred will be a big part of it. We’re not sure about other page boys and flower girls as we want it to be quite small and intimate, and we’re allowing everyone to bring their kids anyway."

The couple have had a bumpy ride, experiencing a short break up during Cara's pregnancy, but reunited and then went from strength to strength.

They are the third Love Island pairing to get hitched, following Dom Lever and Jess Shears from Series 3 and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen from series 2.

Congratulations!