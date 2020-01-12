How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?

12 January 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 21:01

How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?
How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean? Picture: ITV/Instagram/Siannise Fudge
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Siannise Fudge is sure to confuse some of her Love Islanders with her unique name.

Siannise Fudge is among the new contestants of Winter Love Island entering the villa in South Africa to look for love.

Siannise, 25, is a beauty consultant from Bristol and is looking for someone "tall, dark and handsome" on Love Island.

Of the contestants currently on the show, Siannise has one of the most unique names, which has expectedly led to many viewers asking how you spell and say her name.

Siannise pronounces her name as "shonice"
Siannise pronounces her name as "shonice". Picture: ITV

So how do you pronounce Siannise and what does the unusual name mean?

In her Love Island introduction video, Siannise pronounces her name as "shanice".

However, with the "Sian" part of the name, it is pronounced more like "Sian-neece".

Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol
Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge

Taking a look over the contestant's Instagram, it appears a lot of her close friends call her Sian for short, something her new housemates might also do.

As far as finding out what the name means, there doesn't seem to be any information online about the moniker.

A lot of her close friends call her Sian for short
The Love Island star's close friends call her Sian for short. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge

Siannise describes herself as "sassy and fun" and says she knows what she is looking for in the Love Island villa.

While she wouldn't rate herself out of ten, Siannise thinks her eyebrows are her best feature, while she admits her worst habit is sleeping in.

In the villa, she's looking for someone tall dark and handsome – or "my own Aladdin".

Siannise's celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, but she admits she also has a soft spot for 90s Leonardo DiCaprio.

When it comes to turn-offs, Siannise is not looking for a guy who is arrogant or "full of themselves".

