Love Island spoiler: TWO Islanders will be dumped as Caroline Flack reveals shock twist

Two Islanders will be dumped from the Island tonight. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The couples are in for a shock in tonight's episode of Love Island...

Things are about to get VERY dramatic on Love Island tonight - as not one, but TWO Islanders will be dumped from the villa.

Yep, Caroline Flack will be back with some big news for the contestants, and as you can imagine, it’s not the news they were expecting.

After making her usual dramatic entrance, the host tells them: “Islanders, I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here. I’ve got some very important news for you.”

Explaining that viewers at home have been voting for their favourite couple, she continues: “Three couples have been saved by the public. The remaining Islanders are all at risk of being dumped tonight. I’m now going to reveal the three couples who are safe and will continue their stay on the Island.”

Who will be dumped from the villa? Picture: ITV

After announcing who is safe, Caroline reveals the four contestants who are vulnerable, before dropping the bombshell that the decision on who’s going will be down to their fellow Islanders.

And apparently the results were so dramatic, that the show has now been extended an extra 15 minutes so will end at 10.15pm.

So, who’s time will be up? Could it be newbies Danny Williams and Arabella Chi who will be packing their stuff? Or maybe ‘friend couple’ Lucie Donlan and Anton Danyluk will be on the first flight back to England.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are given the chance to leave the villa for the first time as they head out on a date horse riding.

But while the loved-up duo enjoy some alone time, the rest of the Islanders begin speculating about Tommy’s growing bond with Lucie.

After Curtis Pritchard spills the beans that Lucie admitted she would “never say never” to a romance with the professional boxer, Danny responds: “In my opinion, that’s disrespectful. Whether you feel it or not, keep that to yourself.”

Before adding: “I was under the impression that’s the only reason she was still here. Now after that comment, is she just waiting on the sidelines for something to go wrong?”

Meanwhile, after Tommy told Lucie there should be “boundaries” in their relationship, she later reveals this won’t stop her from hanging out with him.

Lucie reveals she won't stop talking to Tommy. Picture: ITV

In the Beach Hut, the surfer says:“The fact that there’s boundaries on the friendship now between me and Tommy just annoys me more so I feel like I just want to go and talk to him more now because that’s just how I am which is bad, but I think that’s just weird.”

