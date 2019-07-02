What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 25, recap

Love Island got very dramatic last night. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island took an surprise turn when the boys started questioning their relationships.

Just when we thought Love Island had given us the next big reality couple, Casa Amor had to go and ruin it all.

Yep, heads have been turning all over the place after six new girls and six new boys arrived to shake things up.

And it’s Curtis Pritchard who shocked fans the most last night after he got cosy with bombshell Jourdan Riane, despite ‘half-girlfriend’ Amy Hart staying loyal in the second villa.

In last night's episode of the ITV2 dating show, the ballroom dancer spent some time chatting to Jourdan, who asked him if he was open to getting to know her.

"Yes and that's why I'm wanting to explore it because I would be kicking myself if I didn't,” Curtis replied.

Curtis’ pal Michael Griffiths then asked him how he’s feeling, to which he replied: "Me and Amy are good, I can see things working on the outside, there's nothing wrong with that situation so this is what has confused me so much.

Curtis' head turned for Jourdan last night. Picture: ITV

"All these new girls have come in, I've felt something different."

When Michael then pushed him on whether there’s “something missing” from his relationship with Amy, he added: "Maybe there is but I don't know what. Why has my head been turned? There must be something missing. I'm in such a predicament right now."

Later in the Beach Hut, Curtis pondered: "Jourdan seems lovely, she's attractive, she's nice, I seem to have clicked with her a little bit.

"Is she better than Amy? I can't say... I don't know yet. If I didn't have this chat with Jourdan, I wouldn't have been true to myself. "I'm not saying my heads been turned but am I better suited to somebody else? I'm confused."

And Curtis isn’t the only one who could be straying from his partner, as Michael also confessed he is starting to question his relationship with Amber Gill.

As he chatted to Joanna Chimonides, the firefighter admitted: “Over the past two days I’ve been able to be myself… I’ve met Amber and things have progressed quite well with her but then they’ve kind of hit little bumps and it shouldn’t really hit bumps at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the Islanders went head-to-head in a series of cheeky challenges in an attempt to win a party.

Michael got very cosy with Joanna. Picture: ITV

But as the boys in the Villa expressed their excitement, the girls weren’t best pleased when they thought about their men getting too close to the new girls.

It soon dawned on Amber that as the oldest boy, Michael could be asked to snog a girl of his choice, unfortunately her fears became a reality when Michael picked Joanna to kiss.

Things got even worse for the girls, when the boys over at the main villa won the challenge and bagged themselves a party.

And as Caroline Flack returns tonight, things look to get even more dramatic - we can't wait!

