Love Island’s Yewande fears pal Amber will get DUMPED as new girl Jourdan is ‘exactly Michael’s type’

Yewande has revealed her doubts over Michael and Amber. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Yewande has revealed why she thinks Michael's head might turn, as well as predicting who she thinks will WIN the show.

Casa Amor has shaken up Love Island in the most dramatic way possible as some of our favourite couples are now facing splits.

And after spending three weeks in the villa, now dumped Islander Yewande Biala has revealed her fears for best friend Amber Gill.

Amber and partner Michael Griffiths have been one of the strongest couples in the ITV2 dating show, but during Sunday evening’s episode, things appeared to unravel.

As six new girls entered the main villa, Joanna Chimonides caught the attention of firefighter Michael.

Michael's head has been turned by new girl Joanna. Picture: ITV

So much so, that during a conversation between the pair, he even described Amber as “childish,” before KISSING Joanna as part of a challenge.

Speaking about whether she thinks Michael will stray over the next few days, Yewande said: “I hope he doesn’t I really do hope he doesn’t but I can’t call it.”

Admitting that the new girl is “exactly his type”, she continued: “I remember when I saw the line up straight away I thought that was his type.

Read More: Love Island’s Yewande Biala not convinced by Amy and Curtis' relationship as fans urge them to SPLIT

“I was just hoping that the connection he built with Amber was strong enough to get past Casa Amor so I think we just have to wait and see.”

And Michael isn’t the only original Islander to have shocked the nation, as Curtis Pritchard also seems to have had his head turned but TWO new girls, despite being coupled up with Amy Hart.

Yewande went on to tell us: “It’s really interesting, I think the sun is literally just getting to everyone because I thought Tommy (Fury), Michael and Curtis would be really strong, but the only person who has stayed strong so far is Tommy.”

When asked who she thinks is in for a shot at winning, she added: “I think Tommy and Molly-Mae (Hague) are going to win. I wanted Amber and Michael to win but at this stage now, I think it’s going to be Tommy and Molly.”

Yewande thinks Tommy and Molly-Mae have a shot at winning. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, after her own dramas in the villa - when former partner Danny Williams chose to couple up with Arabella Chi - scientist Yewande has told us she’s not holding any grudges.

Read More: Love Island fans DESPERATE for Curtis Pritchard to dump Amy Hart as he reveals 'confusion' over feelings

“I guess it is what it is,” she said.

“There’s no hard feelings about the situation anymore just kind of got over it.

Speaking on her shock exit, she explained: “The minute Arabella came in I knew I was going home.

"Me and Danny were kind of shaky but we were on good terms and everything was going fine, but he didn’t speak to me for like two or three days and you can’t really recouple with someone you don’t speak to.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After