Love Island’s Yewande Biala not convinced by Amy and Curtis' relationship as fans urge them to SPLIT

Yewande has dished the dirt on Amy and Curtis. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island favourite Yewande has spoken out about Amy and Curtis' "questionable" relationship.

Love Island is kicking off already this week as Casa Amor is in full flow.

And as the villa boys’ heads well and truly turn for the six newbies, dumped Islander Yewande Biala has told us why she thinks Amy Curtis and Curtis Pritchard won’t go the distance.

In case you missed the show last night, professional dancer Curtis admitted not everything is quite as solid as viewers might think.

Chatting to best friend Tommy Fury, he admitted he's "confused" after catching the eye of TWO of the new girls.

Curtis' head was turned by the Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV

And now Yewande has revealed she thinks the couple are nearing the end of their time together.

The scientist - who was dumped from the villa by former partner Danny Williams last week - told us: “I think on the inside they’d work but on the outside it is questionable.

“After Casa Amor, now it’s really questionable because I thought Amy and Curtis would be really up there.

“It was only a couple of days ago he was going to ask her to be his girlfriend and all of a sudden now he’s thinking about someone else. We'll have to wait and see what happens...”

This comes after viewers at home begged for Curtis to break up with Amy following Sunday night’s episode after he aired his doubts.

Despite initially vowing to stay loyal to the air stewardess, Curtis later told Tommy: “I’m a bit all over the place.

Read More: Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

"There is nothing wrong with me and Amy in any way.

"Our relationship is great, everything is incredible, it’s fantastic. I like her, I like spending time with her, I can see it working in the long run on the outside, I really can.

"But I don’t know why, I’m really confused. These girls have come in and there’s two of them. Jourdan and Joanna.

"I don’t know mate, I feel a little bit weird. Maybe this is just going to be a massive test.

"Why am I even thinking about this situation?”

Read More: Love Island fans cringe as Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi suffer awkward reunion on Aftersun

Taking to twitter, one fan wrote: "I desperately want Curtis to dump Amy for another girl not only for the sake of his mental health but also for the dRaMa #Loveisland"

"Curtis mate please dump Amy #LoveIsland,” said another, while a third added: "Curtis do your ting, i need Amy OUT of that house #LoveIsland"

And things are set to get even worse for Amy in tonight’s instalment as a teaser clip of the ITV2 dating show sees Curtis kissing newcomer Jourdan during a challenge.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After