Winter Love Island 2020 launch date ‘revealed’ with a different format to previous seasons

The new winter Love Island will launch in January. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

It's time to get excited, because the winter version of Love Island will be back on our screens in January 2020.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Love Island would be trialling it’s first ever winter series in South Africa.

And with the summer well and truly behind us, now the official start date has been leaked - and it looks like the much-loved dating show will be back in January.

According to the Daily Mail, ITV crew members will fly out on New Year's Day to set up, closely followed by the new batch of Islanders.

The show will then officially launch on Wednesday January 8.

This year's Love Island contestants will be flying out in the New Year. Picture: ITV

But while the series is sure to give us just as much drama as the summer version, there will be one difference - it’s only set to run for six weeks instead of eight.

A source told the Daily Star: “It has been decided that the show will run for six weeks instead of the usual eight.

"The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama."

These “test Islanders” will be cast to make sure every moment can be captured by the villa cameras.

While details are few and far between, there’s speculation filming will take place in the city of Cape Town on South Africa’s southwest coast.

And Love Island wouldn’t be the same without Caroline Flack, 39, who’ll be back presenting the show, along with comedian Iain Stirling who’ll be casting his eagle eye over all the villa dumpings.

Teasing about what viewers can expect, voiceover Iain, 31, recently said: "Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.

"Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

This comes just six months after this year’s winners were Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea found love in the Villa - before splitting up just a few weeks later.

If you’d like a chance at bagging the £50k prize, the closing date for auditions isn’t until 30 November 2019.