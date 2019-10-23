Winter Love Island 2020 launch date ‘revealed’ with a different format to previous seasons

23 October 2019, 12:38

The new winter Love Island will launch in January
The new winter Love Island will launch in January. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

It's time to get excited, because the winter version of Love Island will be back on our screens in January 2020.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Love Island would be trialling it’s first ever winter series in South Africa.

And with the summer well and truly behind us, now the official start date has been leaked - and it looks like the much-loved dating show will be back in January.

According to the Daily Mail, ITV crew members will fly out on New Year's Day to set up, closely followed by the new batch of Islanders.

The show will then officially launch on Wednesday January 8.

This year's Love Island contestants will be flying out in the New Year
This year's Love Island contestants will be flying out in the New Year. Picture: ITV

But while the series is sure to give us just as much drama as the summer version, there will be one difference - it’s only set to run for six weeks instead of eight.

Read More: This Morning viewers squirm as Eamonn Holmes throws shade at Love Island X Factor band

A source told the Daily Star: “It has been decided that the show will run for six weeks instead of the usual eight.

"The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama."

Read More: Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Fleabag star takes on Love Island for Saturday Night Live

These “test Islanders” will be cast to make sure every moment can be captured by the villa cameras.

While details are few and far between, there’s speculation filming will take place in the city of Cape Town on South Africa’s southwest coast.

And Love Island wouldn’t be the same without Caroline Flack, 39, who’ll be back presenting the show, along with comedian Iain Stirling who’ll be casting his eagle eye over all the villa dumpings.

Teasing about what viewers can expect, voiceover Iain, 31, recently said: "Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.

"Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

This comes just six months after this year’s winners were Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea found love in the Villa - before splitting up just a few weeks later.

If you’d like a chance at bagging the £50k prize, the closing date for auditions isn’t until 30 November 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nadine opened up about her post baby body

Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body
Tipping Point viewers were left baffled during last night's episode

Tipping Point fans fuming after teacher contestant claims Anne Frank is a fictional character
Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist
Katie Jarvis has been supported by soap stars

Soap stars share their ‘normal jobs’ after it’s revealed EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis now works in B&M
There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the UK

Expert issues warning to dog owners on This Morning as dog thefts dramatically rise in the UK

Trending on Heart

Eleanor only discovered she had two vaginas five years ago

This Morning viewers praise woman with two vaginas as she introduces 'miracle baby' following devastating miscarriage

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt's new show received backlash online

Scarlett Moffatt hits back after controversial new show British Tribe Next Door is slammed as ‘inappropriate’

Celebrities

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents

Lifestyle

Gazza was cleared on sexual assault earlier this month

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears in first interview since appearing in court for sexual assault

Celebrities

Gregg Wallace has shed a whopping three stone

Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

Celebrities

Katie Jarvis

Ex-Eastenders star Katie Jarvis says she's 'not ashamed' of B&M job as she hits back at 'job-shamers'

Celebrities