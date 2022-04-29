Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

29 April 2022, 08:14

Holly Greenstein has been showing off her new boyfriend on Instagram.

While we might have just finished watching Married At First Sight Australia, in reality the cameras stopped rolling over five months ago.

And it looks like Holly Greenstein has well and truly moved on from all the drama as she has shared her first photos with her new partner.

Sharing photos with her 52,000 followers, Holly, 36, and the mystery man look very loved up.

They have been traveling around Australia together, with Holly captioning one post: “Weekend away with bae. #Cairns here we come.”

Holly Greenstein shared photos of her boyfriend
Holly Greenstein shared photos of her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Another snap sees his face covered as they snuggle up to the camera, as Holly wrote: “#roadtrip to the blue mountains. Found the cutest little pub to pizza and chill. 💕”

While she turned the comments off on the photos, we can imagine fans are very happy for her.

Married at First Sight star Holly was originally matched with Andrew Davis, but things turned sour after a big fight during their honeymoon when he bragged about sleeping with more than 350 women.

At one dinner party the pair then showed up separately and bickered throughout the evening, before Andrew stormed out and said he was ‘done’ with his marriage.

Holly then gave an emotional speech alone at her final Commitment Ceremony, with Andrew refusing to return.

“I actually wrote something down,” she said through tears.

“Not long ago we were all single people in a room going to extreme lengths to find love. I worked hard to show you all who I was, to show you respect and courtesy.

“I wanted to be your friend and support you through this, but you all very quickly forgot what it was like walking in alone and single into a room full of couples not feeling like enough,' she continued.

Holly and Andrew split during Married at First Sight
Holly and Andrew split during Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

“I had been alone this entire journey and I came into the room hoping for support I hope I earned and I walked in the villain.”

She went on to say: “I got attacked and you couldn't see it, instead you judged me. This man went to such lengths to make me look bad when I walked into the room last night.

“You all felt assured that I didn't try hard enough and he needed another change.”

Wiping away her tears, she added: “Andrew took my voice and he silenced me,' she continued before wiping a tear.

“This is my voice and believe me I am here to speak right now for the people in a relationship that have been silenced and who are not believed.”

