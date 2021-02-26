Mike Gunner speaks out on 'offensive’ comment he made at Married at First Sight Australia finale

26 February 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 26 February 2021, 15:08

Mike Gunner has said he regrets his comments at the MAFS reunion
Mike Gunner has said he regrets his comments at the MAFS reunion. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Mike Gunner was criticised for comments he made at the Married at First Sight season six reunion.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia star Mike Gunner has said he regrets making 'offensive' comments during the final episode.

The former electrician was matched with Heidi Latcham during the show, with the couple making it all the way to the last commitment ceremony.

Despite vowing to give their romance a shot in the outside world, Mike dumped Heidi just a few days later and they went their separate ways.

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia
Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But during the reunion show, Mike later made a comment that got him into a lot of trouble with fans of the show.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Mike Gunner said he regrets breaking up with Heidi Latcham

Speaking to the experts, he said that "groups of women don't cope as well as groups of men under pressure”.

Mike has since said his comment was taken out of context, telling OK! magazine: "They play a clip of the guys getting along with pats on the back and showing each other support.

“They then threw it out to the group and asked what made the guys so solid and the girls fall apart.

"Someone said it can’t be age because we’re a similar age, someone else said we’re all big characters and we’re all strong and confident so that can’t be it.

"And Mel turned to me and said ‘what do you think Mike?’ and these were my words, I said ‘I don’t think I want to weigh in on this. I’m just going to stay out of this one.'"

He added: "So that’s a regret. I should’ve literally just said nothing.”

Mike was criticised at the time, with MAFS stars calling the comments 'offensive' and 'sexist'.

Meanwhile, Mike and Heidi’s romance fell apart after the show after doubts were cast over Mike’s intentions.

The star later blamed co-star Jessika Power for their break up after she told the group that Mike ‘wanted to say no at final vows’.

Speaking to TV Week, he said: “We'd been through so much turmoil - we could hardly afford another scandal.

“Having Jessika say I was planning to leave was really harmful to us.”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

