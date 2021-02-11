Married at First Sight Australia's Ning Surasiang, 35, becomes grandmother as daughter welcomes baby

Ning Surasiang has become a grandmother. Picture: Instagram

Ning Surasiang from Married at First Sight Australia has become a grandmother after her daughter gave birth.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Congratulations are in order as Married at First Sight Australia star Ning Surasiang’s daughter has given birth to a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ning shared sweet images of her 17-year-old daughter Kia in hospital.

"So very proud of my oldest daughter, who did something I wasn't able to ever do," she wrote alongside one black and white photo.

"Thank you for having me with you to witness the most incredible, beautiful and raw experience called childbirth."

She added: "Words can not describe how proud I am of you.

"You didn't complain, not once you said you couldn't do it. Not even one curse word. You did better than [your] mama."

Later sharing a photo holding her new granddaughter, she added: "Let me just look at you," she wrote. "#inlove #precious #cuddletime #nini #babyspam #granddaughterlove."

The MAFS star - who appeared in the sixth season of the show - is also mum to Kobi, nine, and Kai, six.

During the show, Ning was matched with Mark Scrivens and the pair made it all the way to the final ceremony.

But while Ning wanted to give their romance a go outside of the process, ex-army officer Mark brutally dumped her.

He said at the time: “Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends.

“And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me. In you I have found an awesome person, that I respect, admire, adore…”

But she has well and truly moved on as Ning is now happily loved up with boyfriend Kane Micallef and the pair have been dating since August 2020.

