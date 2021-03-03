Has Married at First Sight Australia season six finished and how can I watch the next series?

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Is Married at First Sight Australia finished and when is season 7 on UK TV? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight Australia has been keeping us going through lockdown over the past few weeks.

The sixth season of the reality show was originally filmed all the way back in 2018, but us Brits have only just watched the drama unfold.

And with the reunion recently airing on E4, now fans have been wondering whether there are any more episodes left of MAFS...

Has Married at First Sight Australia season six finished?

Unfortunately, the final episode of Married at First Sight Australia aired in the UK on Monday March, 1.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

After starting back in January, all 41 instalments have now been shown and the sixth season of the social experiment has drawn to a close.

Obviously, the final episode wasn’t short on drama, with the experts talking to all the couples to find out what had happened since the experiment finished.

This included an intense chat with Jessika Power and Dan Webb, after Jess was accused of flirting with their co-star Nic Jovanovic.

Following the finale, the couple then went on to appear on an episode of Talking Married where they actually broke up live on TV.

When is Married at First Sight Australia season 7 coming to the UK?

Since season six of Married at First Sight Australia aired in 2019, two further series have already been filmed.

And luckily, we won’t have to wait long until the next chapter in the MAFS story as E4 confirmed season 7 will air on E4 this summer.

And you can expect even more explosive matches this time around, as Elizabeth Sobinoff makes a return and another cheating scandal hit the headlines.

Viewers will also be shocked to their core when one of the contestants uses his bride’s toothbrush to clean the toilet.

