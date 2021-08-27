Can you apply for Married at First Sight UK?

How you can apply to appear on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How can you apply to be on Married at First Sight UK? Here’s what we know about the new series…

The new series of Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens this autumn and we are SO excited.

Not only are there 16 new contestants ready to take on the challenge, but there is also a revamped format which will see all the couples move in with their fellow MAFS stars.

What could go wrong?

But as we prepare for two months of drama, some fans are wondering whether there is still time to apply to star on the show. Here's everything you need to know…

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

Can you apply for Married at First Sight UK?

Unfortunately, you can no longer apply for Married at First Sight UK 2021, and the next series has not yet been confirmed.

That means you may have to wait a few months if you want to get involved in the seventh series.

Meanwhile, former contestant Owen - who was paired with Michelle earlier this year - previously revealed the application process was very gruelling.

Appearing on This Morning, he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “They really grill you, they had conversations with my friends and my ex girlfriends.

“Basically they spend ages getting to know you, and then they get to know if what you've told them is true.

“They even looked at social media posts from ten years ago and started asking me about them, they go into an awful lot of detail.”

He went on to call expert Dr Angela Smith ‘a walking lie detector’ before adding: “It’s a very tough process so you have to be confident in who you are.”

Meanwhile, this year’s show is set to be bigger than ever, featuring 20 episodes and taking inspiration from the Australian version.

Channel 4 previously revealed: “Over 20 episodes, this new version of Married at First Sight UK takes inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that gripped British viewers earlier this year.

“The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.”