Can you apply for Married at First Sight UK?

27 August 2021, 10:12 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 12:00

How you can apply to appear on Married at First Sight UK
How you can apply to appear on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How can you apply to be on Married at First Sight UK? Here’s what we know about the new series…

The new series of Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens this autumn and we are SO excited.

Not only are there 16 new contestants ready to take on the challenge, but there is also a revamped format which will see all the couples move in with their fellow MAFS stars.

What could go wrong?

But as we prepare for two months of drama, some fans are wondering whether there is still time to apply to star on the show. Here's everything you need to know…

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4
Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

Can you apply for Married at First Sight UK?

Unfortunately, you can no longer apply for Married at First Sight UK 2021, and the next series has not yet been confirmed.

That means you may have to wait a few months if you want to get involved in the seventh series.

Meanwhile, former contestant Owen - who was paired with Michelle earlier this year - previously revealed the application process was very gruelling.

Appearing on This Morning, he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “They really grill you, they had conversations with my friends and my ex girlfriends.

“Basically they spend ages getting to know you, and then they get to know if what you've told them is true.

“They even looked at social media posts from ten years ago and started asking me about them, they go into an awful lot of detail.”

He went on to call expert Dr Angela Smith ‘a walking lie detector’ before adding: “It’s a very tough process so you have to be confident in who you are.”

Meanwhile, this year’s show is set to be bigger than ever, featuring 20 episodes and taking inspiration from the Australian version.

Channel 4 previously revealed: “Over 20 episodes, this new version of Married at First Sight UK takes inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that gripped British viewers earlier this year.

“The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Nick in Clickbait?

Who plays Nick in Clickbait and where have you seen him before?
How many episodes of Clickbait are there?

How many episodes of Clickbait are there on Netflix?

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus and where have you seen them before?
Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Trending on Heart

The White Lotus is available to watch on NOWTV

How many episodes of The White Lotus are there?

Leona Lewis has praised Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty

EastEnders’ Shona McGarty praised by Leona Lewis after Whitney Dean singing tribute
M&S will close their doors on Christmas Eve night for two days

Marks & Spencer closing all stores on Boxing Day to give staff a break

Christmas

Peter Gunn starred in Coronation Street

Who does Peter Gunn play in Coronation Street?

James Martin took to Twitter to thank A&E staff

James Martin thanks A&E staff after being rushed to hospital following accident

Celebrities

Make sure your furry friends stay cool as the weather hots up

Hot pet summer! The best gadgets, treats and products for your dog or cat

Lifestyle