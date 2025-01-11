On Air Now
Who is Crab? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
The Masked Singer has returned in 2025 with a host of brand new celebrities hoping to win the acclaimed trophy.
One of the contestants this year is Dressed Crab, whose stunning vocals have enamoured judges Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.
With various guesses towards his identity– including Billy Porter, Gregory Porter and The Weeknd – we've collated all of the information that hint towards who Crab really is.
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Crab really is on The Masked Singer.
It is currently unknown who Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer is, as fans will have to wait until they are eliminated for their identity to be revealed.
As per the rules of the show, the celebrities' face and name cannot be officially revealed until they are unmasked, however this hasn't stopped the judges and viewers at home from trying to guess their identity.
Here's all the clues Crab has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Crab performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far.
Davina McCall's guesses: The Weeknd
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Jamie Foxx
Maya Jama guesses: Billy Porter
Mo Gilligan guesses: Gregory Porter
Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Crab could be: