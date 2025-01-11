Who is Crab on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

11 January 2025, 18:30

Crab is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer
Crab is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Crab? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned in 2025 with a host of brand new celebrities hoping to win the acclaimed trophy.

One of the contestants this year is Dressed Crab, whose stunning vocals have enamoured judges Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

With various guesses towards his identity– including Billy Porter, Gregory Porter and The Weeknd – we've collated all of the information that hint towards who Crab really is.

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Crab really is on The Masked Singer.

Crab has become a fan favourite on The Masked Singer
Crab has become a fan favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Crab on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer is, as fans will have to wait until they are eliminated for their identity to be revealed.

As per the rules of the show, the celebrities' face and name cannot be officially revealed until they are unmasked, however this hasn't stopped the judges and viewers at home from trying to guess their identity.

The Crab's identity is under much speculation
The Crab's identity is under much speculation. Picture: ITV

What clues has Crab given on The Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Crab has shared on The Masked Singer:

  • I don’t want to be beaten, there’s too much at stake, I’ve a taste for the high life, my rival should quake
  • Dressed crab is a look that never goes out of style
  • My work has lit up the UK
  • Good style can make anybody feel like a somebody

The songs that Crab performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far.

  • Week 1: 'Lean on Me' by Bill Withers.

Who do people think Crab is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: The Weeknd

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Jamie Foxx

Maya Jama guesses: Billy Porter

Mo Gilligan guesses: Gregory Porter

Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Crab could be:

  • Terry Crews
  • Gregory Porter
  • Billy Porter
  • CeeLo Green

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Bush is taking part in The Masked Singer

Who is Bush on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Tattoo is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer

Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Trending on Heart

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.

The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

Teeth is a contestant on The Masked Singer

Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Kingfisher is one of the stars on The Masked Singer

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer?

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Chris Taylor facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, girlfriend, family and TV career explained

Carol Decker then and now

Carol Decker facts: T'Pau singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained