Who is Crab on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Crab is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Crab? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned in 2025 with a host of brand new celebrities hoping to win the acclaimed trophy.

One of the contestants this year is Dressed Crab, whose stunning vocals have enamoured judges Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

With various guesses towards his identity– including Billy Porter, Gregory Porter and The Weeknd – we've collated all of the information that hint towards who Crab really is.

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Crab really is on The Masked Singer.

Crab has become a fan favourite on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Crab on The Masked Singer?

It is currently unknown who Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer is, as fans will have to wait until they are eliminated for their identity to be revealed.

As per the rules of the show, the celebrities' face and name cannot be officially revealed until they are unmasked, however this hasn't stopped the judges and viewers at home from trying to guess their identity.

The Crab's identity is under much speculation. Picture: ITV

What clues has Crab given on The Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Crab has shared on The Masked Singer:

I don’t want to be beaten, there’s too much at stake, I’ve a taste for the high life, my rival should quake

Dressed crab is a look that never goes out of style

My work has lit up the UK

Good style can make anybody feel like a somebody

The songs that Crab performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far.

Week 1: 'Lean on Me' by Bill Withers.

Who do people think Crab is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: The Weeknd

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Jamie Foxx

Maya Jama guesses: Billy Porter

Mo Gilligan guesses: Gregory Porter

Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Crab could be: