Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

11 January 2025, 18:30

Who is Puffer Fish on the Masked Singer?
Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Pufferfish? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back with a host of new bonkers characters - but hiding behind each one is a celebrity looking to win the prize and go undetected by the judges and fans.

Pufferfish is one of the characters from the 2025 series 6 character line-up, and their first performance blew the audience and people at home away!

As the weeks go by, judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama will attempt to work out who they can hear singing, using only their voices and clues dropped during every show. But will they rumble Pufferfish?

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Pufferfish really is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer?

So, who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Well, we sadly won't find out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask until they are voted off the show, and depending on how much they impress the judges and audience, we could be waiting weeks.

We can, however, use the clues and hints dropped during each episode to try and work out the mysterious identity of Pufferfish.

Can you work out who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer?
Can you work out who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

What clues has Pufferfish given on the Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Pufferfish has revealed on The Masked Singer so far:

  • I'm out of water and ready to swim!
  • This fishy has swapped the nice, warm ocean for the blocks of the real world - well, I heard the Empire State was just too good to miss out on!
  • Don't get me wrong, the Brits hold a special place in my heart, too
  • Back in the sea, I didn't go to no Ivy League College - it was just a regular school for fish, and that's where I found my groove
  • Lucky for me, I'm a speedy learner, and it runs in the family, too
  • One thing I will never get used to up here is being so close to the sky, I find myself constantly dazzled by all the stars
  • Being puffed up all day can feel so excessive, sometimes being small is just as impressive

Remember, the songs Pufferfish sings will be clues as to who they are. Here's what Pufferfish has sand on the show so far.

  • Week 1: Good Luck, Babe!' By Chappell Roan

Who do people think Pufferfish is on The Masked Singer?

Here's who the The Masked Singer judges have guessed Pufferfish is so far:

  • Davina McCall: Hayden Panettiere
  • Mo Gilligan: Stacey Solomon
  • Maya Jama: Nicole Richie
  • Jonathan Ross: Rag 'N' Bone Man (But this was a joke!)

And here's who the viewers of The Masked Singer think Pufferfish could be:

  • Sara Ramirez
  • Rosamund Pike
  • Nadine Coyle
  • Perrie Edwards

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Crab is one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer

Who is Crab on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Bush is taking part in The Masked Singer

Who is Bush on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Tattoo is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer

Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Trending on Heart

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

Teeth is a contestant on The Masked Singer

Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Kingfisher is one of the stars on The Masked Singer

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Chris Taylor facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, girlfriend, family and TV career explained

Carol Decker then and now

Carol Decker facts: T'Pau singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Macy Gray in 2018

Macy Gray facts: Singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained