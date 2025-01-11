Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is Pufferfish? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back with a host of new bonkers characters - but hiding behind each one is a celebrity looking to win the prize and go undetected by the judges and fans.

Pufferfish is one of the characters from the 2025 series 6 character line-up, and their first performance blew the audience and people at home away!

As the weeks go by, judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama will attempt to work out who they can hear singing, using only their voices and clues dropped during every show. But will they rumble Pufferfish?

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Pufferfish really is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer?

So, who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Well, we sadly won't find out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask until they are voted off the show, and depending on how much they impress the judges and audience, we could be waiting weeks.

We can, however, use the clues and hints dropped during each episode to try and work out the mysterious identity of Pufferfish.

Can you work out who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

What clues has Pufferfish given on the Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Pufferfish has revealed on The Masked Singer so far:

I'm out of water and ready to swim!

This fishy has swapped the nice, warm ocean for the blocks of the real world - well, I heard the Empire State was just too good to miss out on!

Don't get me wrong, the Brits hold a special place in my heart, too

Back in the sea, I didn't go to no Ivy League College - it was just a regular school for fish, and that's where I found my groove

Lucky for me, I'm a speedy learner, and it runs in the family, too

One thing I will never get used to up here is being so close to the sky, I find myself constantly dazzled by all the stars

Being puffed up all day can feel so excessive, sometimes being small is just as impressive

Remember, the songs Pufferfish sings will be clues as to who they are. Here's what Pufferfish has sand on the show so far.

Week 1: Good Luck, Babe!' By Chappell Roan

Who do people think Pufferfish is on The Masked Singer?

Here's who the The Masked Singer judges have guessed Pufferfish is so far:

Davina McCall: Hayden Panettiere

Mo Gilligan: Stacey Solomon

Maya Jama: Nicole Richie

Jonathan Ross: Rag 'N' Bone Man (But this was a joke!)

And here's who the viewers of The Masked Singer think Pufferfish could be: