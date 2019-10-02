Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders to reunite 10 years on for Hollywood film Death On The Nile

Comedy duo French and Saunders will star in the 2020 Hollywood film Death On The Nile. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders haven’t starred on-screen together since 2009.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are set to make a spectacular return in October 2020.

The comedy duo, famous for their French and Saunders comedy acts, will both star in the new Kenneth Branagh film, Death On The Nile.

The film is the second adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous murder mystery novels, following the release of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders haven't starred alongside each other on-screen for 10 years. Picture: PA

Branagh will star as Hercule Poirot again in the film, while French and Saunders’ roles are still unknown

The film will also star comedian Russell Brand, Game Of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

Following the announcement of the new film on 20th Century Fox’s Twitter account, Dawn retweeted the message, writing: “Wooohooo! Me n Fatty living it large up Egypt with all these dreamboats! #deathonthenile.”

This will be the first time Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have appeared on screen together in 10 years – cameos aside.

The couple last starred in Jam and Jerusalem, which ended in 2009.

The iconic sketch show French and Saunders first aired in 1987, and ran until 2007.

In 2010, the fair took the show on tour with French and Saunders Live, before making Jam and Jerusalem.