Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders to reunite 10 years on for Hollywood film Death On The Nile

2 October 2019, 12:23

Comedy duo French and Saunders will star in the 2020 Hollywood film Death On The Nile
Comedy duo French and Saunders will star in the 2020 Hollywood film Death On The Nile. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders haven’t starred on-screen together since 2009.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are set to make a spectacular return in October 2020.

The comedy duo, famous for their French and Saunders comedy acts, will both star in the new Kenneth Branagh film, Death On The Nile.

The film is the second adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous murder mystery novels, following the release of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders haven't starred alongside each other on-screen for 10 years
Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders haven't starred alongside each other on-screen for 10 years. Picture: PA

Branagh will star as Hercule Poirot again in the film, while French and Saunders’ roles are still unknown

The film will also star comedian Russell Brand, Game Of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

Following the announcement of the new film on 20th Century Fox’s Twitter account, Dawn retweeted the message, writing: “Wooohooo! Me n Fatty living it large up Egypt with all these dreamboats! #deathonthenile.”

This will be the first time Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have appeared on screen together in 10 years – cameos aside.

The couple last starred in Jam and Jerusalem, which ended in 2009.

The iconic sketch show French and Saunders first aired in 1987, and ran until 2007.

In 2010, the fair took the show on tour with French and Saunders Live, before making Jam and Jerusalem.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ant and Dec will look into their family history

Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show
The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice

The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist
Bernie is set to turn into a serial burglar in Weathefield

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie set to rob Weatherfield residents in shock new scam
The episode that sees Ross have a fake tan fail makes people laugh the most

The One With Ross' Tan was voted the best ever episode of Friends by fans
Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice

When does The Apprentice 2019 start, what channel is it on and who won last year’s show?

Trending on Heart

Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

Music

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym

James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

Celebrities

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss

Celebrities

Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview

Celebrities

The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'

An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

Weddings

The woman demanded guests spend at least £300 in the shock post (stock images)

'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts

Weddings