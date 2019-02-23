Are these the cringiest Oscars speeches of all time? From Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Jolie

Gwyenth Paltrow holds her Oscar after winning in 1999. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood, we take a look back at the most embarrassing Academy Awards speeches of all time

We're in no doubt that accepting an Academy Award is a nerve-wracking, emotional moment for anyone in Hollywood, but there are occasions when the winners go a little overboard.

From hysterical tears and strange comments to the most awkward of silences, these are the cringiest Oscars speeches of all time.

Gwyneth Paltrow – Best Actress, Shakespeare in Love

This blubbing Oscars speech is probably the most well known thanks to Gwyneth's huge tirade of tears, not to mention her mother's reaction in the audience. Oh, how we love Blythe Danner!

Angelina Jolie – Best Supporting Actress, Girl Interrupted

Angelina caused controversy when she passionately kissed her brother James on the lips during the red carpet walk at the Oscars in 2000, so it was even more awkward when she began her acceptance speech by saying 'I’m so in love with my brother right now'.

Sean Penn – Best Actor, Mystic River

Sean admitted that he hadn't prepared a speech when he bagged the award for Best Actor in 2004. To say it's pretty obvious is an understatement...

Matthew McConaughey – Best Actor, Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey shocked onlookers during the 2014 Oscars when he thanked HIMSELF during his acceptance speech. He said: "This person comes up and says 'who's your hero?' I said, 'I thought about it. You know who it is? It's me in 10 years.'"

Melissa Leo – Best Supporting Actress, The Fighter

As if taking out her own promotional ads in an attempt to win an Oscar wasn't bad enough, Melissa Leo faked shock, dropped the F-bomb and then stole Kirk Douglas's walking stick to exit the stage. Just weird.

Sally Field – Best Actress, Places in the Heart

Sally's speech was almost as hysterical as Gwyneth's when she won the gong for Best Actress in 1984. She famously uttered the words ‘you like me, right now, you like me'.

James Cameron – Best Director, Titanic

Titanic picked up a whopping eleven awards at the Oscars in 1998, but Director James Cameron took things a step too far when he finished his speech with the film's famous line, ‘I’m the King of the world'.