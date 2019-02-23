What channel is the Oscars on and how can I watch the 91st Academy Awards in the UK?

85th Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Want to catch this year’s star-studded ceremony? Here’s all the info you need, from what time it starts to which channel it's on

The Oscars are back!

This year’s Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday 24th February at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, but unless you’ve flown over to LA especially to line the red carpet, you’ll have to catch the glittering show on TV.

There’s one problem, though – the ceremony takes place in America.

So how can us Brits watch the drama unfold?

82nd Annual Academy Awards - 'Meet The Oscars' New York. Picture: Getty

What channel is the Oscars on?

This year’s 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live on the dedicated pop-up Sky Cinema Oscars channel. If you’re not a Sky subscriber though, don’t worry, you can still watch the show by snapping up a Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV.

Alex Zane will also be hosting an hour of coverage at midnight on Sky1, titled ‘Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Live’.

Or, if you have flown out to LA but aren’t lining the red carpet, you can watch the live show on ABC in the US.

What time does the Oscars start in the UK?

If you’re watching the glitzy bash on Sky Cinema Oscars, coverage begins with ‘E! Live From The Red Carpet’ at 10pm on Sunday 24th February.

Stars will start to arrive during this broadcast, but the actual award ceremony itself won't begin until 1am. It runs through until 4am, so it's pretty much an all-nighter for those of you who want to see the whole event.

Don’t want to stay up all night to see who walked away with a gong? You can catch the highlights on Monday 25th February at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars, and 9pm on Sky1.