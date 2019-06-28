When is the new Charlie's Angels film released, who in the cast with Kristen Stewart and what's the trailer?

Charlie's Angels is returning to the big screen. But when is it released, who's in the cast and what's the trailer? We reveal all.

Action comedy Charlie's Angels is getting a reboot, which will not only be based on the 2000 movie, but also the classic 1970s television series.

Here's what we know about the new movie so far - including cast, release date and more.

What is Charlie's Angels about?

The Townsend Agency has expanded overseas, with smart, fearless, highly-trained women providing security and lending their investigative skills to private clients.

A young whistleblower engineer flags some dangerous technology, and it is up to the Angels to save the day.

When is the new Charlie's Angels movie released?

The new Charlie's Angels reboot will be released in UK cinemas on November 29, 2019.

It is suspected to drop in the US on 15 of the same month.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, the new Charlie's Angels movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks
Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, the new Charlie's Angels movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks. Picture: Sony Pictures

Who's in the cast with Kristen Stewart?

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart is one of the three Angels - playing Sabina Wilson.

Joining her in the new cast is Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin and Ella Balinska as Jane Kano. Elizabeth Banks plays one of the four Bosleys - and also directs the new film.

Netflix viewers will also be pleased to hear Noah Centineo also plays a part in the 2019 reboot.

The Saint will be played by Luis Gerardo Méndez.

Who was in the cast of the 2000 movie?

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the three Angels in the 2000 movie.

Other members of the old cast included Bill Murray, Kelly Lynch, Matt LeBlanc and Luke Wilson, among others.

What's the song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey?

Charlie's Angels theme tune is by queens of pop Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

While the name of the track has yet to be revealed, the song is previewed in the trailer for the film.

Previously, Destiny's Child created the song "Independent Women" for the original movie.

Is there a trailer?

