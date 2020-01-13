Will Our Girl continue now Michelle Keegan has left and who will replace her?

13 January 2020, 17:22

Michelle Keegan has quit Our Girl after four years
Michelle Keegan has quit Our Girl after four years. Picture: BBC/PA

Michelle Keegan has announced that she will be leaving Our Girl after four years playing army medic Georgie Lane.

Michelle Keegan announced today that she will be leaving her role as Army Medic George Lane in Our Girl.

The former Coronation Street star, 32, said in a statement that it was a 'hard decision' to not return.

She said: "I've had the most incredible four years on the show.

"Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I've loved every second... so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

Michelle played army medic Georgie Lane in the show
Michelle played army medic Georgie Lane in the show. Picture: BBC

Will Our Girl continue without Michelle Keegan?

The BBC has not yet confirmed whether the show will continue - or indeed if she will be replaced by another actor.

However, there are some reports that producers are casting for her replacement.

The role was originally played by EastEnders actress Lacey Turner when it started in 2014, and Michelle replaced her for the subsequent series'.

Michelle will soon be celebrating her five year anniversary with Heart's own Mark Wright, and he recently opened up about being 'really excited' to have babies with his wife.

He said that they have 'no plans yet' to do so, he's looking forward to have children in the future.

"We’re really excited to be a family and have kids, and touch wood that can happen one day, but just not right now.

He added: "I just want to make sure I’m all travelled out. I’m getting to the point where I just want to settle now at home and have a job that brings me home every day, but I’m not quite there yet.

