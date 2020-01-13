Will Our Girl continue now Michelle Keegan has left and who will replace her?

Michelle Keegan has quit Our Girl after four years. Picture: BBC/PA

The former Coronation Street star, 32, said in a statement that it was a 'hard decision' to not return.

She said: "I've had the most incredible four years on the show.

"Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I've loved every second... so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

Michelle played army medic Georgie Lane in the show. Picture: BBC

Will Our Girl continue without Michelle Keegan?

The BBC has not yet confirmed whether the show will continue - or indeed if she will be replaced by another actor.

However, there are some reports that producers are casting for her replacement.

The role was originally played by EastEnders actress Lacey Turner when it started in 2014, and Michelle replaced her for the subsequent series'.

