Ant and Dec reveal how you can be on Saturday Night Takeaway this week

20 March 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 14:55

The presenting duo are asking viewers to send in clips of them dancing to be played on screen.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air without a live studio audience for the first time in its history this weekend, as the public is urged to self-isolate amid Coronavirus concern.

Read more: Local shop praised for handing out free coronavirus ‘survival’ packs to elderly

However, the presenting duo have assured viewers that the audience-participation element of the show will still go strong - and they've urged the public to send in clips of them dancing to be played out on screen.

Ant and Dec appeared on This Morning earlier today
Ant and Dec appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: '#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow.

Read more: Coronavirus update: All the products that are now being rationed to supermarket customers

"Film (in landscape) yourself, your family, your pets, whatever, dancing along to @ollymurs ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ at home, for at least 1 min.....then SUBMIT it to us.

They told Ruth and Eamonn about the show's new format
They told Ruth and Eamonn about the show's new format. Picture: ITV

"And you could end up as part of a brilliant EOTSS! See you (and yourself!) on the telly!!"

And speaking about the new set-up to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning today, Dec said: "It’s gonna be strange, it’s gonna be different. This is what it’s gonna like loike when we run down the stairs."

Ant also spoke out about the future of the show, adding: "We wanted to do the show just to put a smile on peoples faces, we might not be able to do another one. We just want to get out on air and have some fun."

Universal Credit and benefits appointments scrapped amid coronavirus pandemic

