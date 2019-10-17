The Apprentice's Souleyman Bah slams Lord Sugar for 'patronising' comment about disability after firing

The latest victim of The Apprentice boardroom has slammed Lord Sugar as ‘patronising’ after last night’s show.

It was another dramatic episode of The Apprentice last night as Souleyman Bah became the third contestant to leave the BBC One competition.

But following his brutal firing, now the 20-year-old has accused Lord Sugar of “patronising” him for calling him "brave" in the boardroom.

Having been diagnosed with Retina Pigmentosa at age six - also known as ‘tunnel vision’ - Souleyman said he felt “picked on” and “undermined”.

"I did feel a bit patronised when Lord Sugar said I was brave for coming on this process,” he told The Sun.

Souleyman ended up in the boardroom. Picture: BBC

"As a person with a disability, you hear that every day, oh you're so brave for doing this. I felt like there was no need for him to say that.

"The audition alone, 70,000 people applied and I was in the final 16. It wasn't easy.”

The para athlete added: "I'm also a successful athlete. I don't need any sympathy or comments like that from him. I think I stood my ground and was bold.

"I didn't really like him calling me brave."

Souleyman's team ended up in the boardroom. Picture: BBC

During this week’s task, the candidates were told to create a toy for six to eight-year-olds.

But team Empower's ‘Tommy the talking turtle’ wasn’t exactly a hit and lost out to Team Unison's ‘Kingdom of Slime’.

In the boardroom, project manager Riyonn Farsad brought in Librarian Lottie Lion and Souleyman, saying they were responsible for the failure of the task.

And Souleyman certainly didn’t agree with the decision, as he told Metro.co.uk: “I thought I was the only one who had any sense in what was wrong with the product, it was an unfortunate case of ‘I told you so’ although I can’t tell them that because I am fired.

“I think what confused me was usually when you’re fired, it’s when you’re the leader if the task, and the reason the task failed was because the toy wasn’t right for the demographic.

“We were told that all along, at our target audience meeting, by John Lewis and Hamley’s Toy Shop. We were told it by everyone and I said that right from the beginning and no one chose to listen to me and that is why we failed.”