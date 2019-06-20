When is The Witches remake out in the UK, who's in the cast with Anne Hathaway?

20 June 2019, 12:08

Anne Hathaway stars in The Witches remake
Anne Hathaway stars in The Witches remake. Picture: Getty

A remake of the hit 1990 film based on Roald Dahl's terrifying children's book, The Witches, is coming. Here's everything we know so far...

Roald Dahl's classic The Witches is being adapted into a film for the second time, as director Robert Zemeckis brings the children's book to live on the big screen.

But what is it about, when is it released in the UK and who's in the cast? Here's what we know about the remake so far...

What is The Witches about?

Based on Roald Dahl's 1983 novel of the same name, The Witches is told from the perspective of an imaginative 7-year-old boy, who believes real witches are among us.

When is the remake out?

The new Witches movie is set to be released in the US on 16 October, 2020.

The UK release date, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Who's in the cast of The Witches?

American actress Anne Hathaway is heading up the cast as the grand High Witch.

Other cast members include:

- Chris Rock

- Octavia Spencer

- Stanley Tucci

Who starred in the original movie?

- Anjelica Huston

- Rowan Atkinson

- Charlie Potter

- Mai Zetterling

Is there a trailer?

There's not a trailer for the remake as of yet, but you can watch the trailer for the 1990 movie below:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather
Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant
Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick used to date TWO members of this year's cast

Who is Charlie Frederick? Love Island 2018 star who used to date Lucie Donlan AND new girl Arabella
Lacey Turner has a very unusual home

See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby
The islander won't be able to attend her sister's wedding if she stays on the show

Maura Higgins will miss her sister's WEDDING to stay on Love Island

Trending on Heart

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

Celebrities

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house

Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets

Keith Lemon on Holly Willoughby’s transformation: ‘I know how she lost the weight… but she doesn’t like to talk about it’

Celebrities

Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game
Fancy going to a wine theme park? Read on...

This WINE theme park is like Disneyland for adults

Travel

Who did Jack Osborne kill?

Hollyoaks fans confused by Jack Osborne's killing confession