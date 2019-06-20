When is The Witches remake out in the UK, who's in the cast with Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway stars in The Witches remake. Picture: Getty

A remake of the hit 1990 film based on Roald Dahl's terrifying children's book, The Witches, is coming. Here's everything we know so far...

Roald Dahl's classic The Witches is being adapted into a film for the second time, as director Robert Zemeckis brings the children's book to live on the big screen.

But what is it about, when is it released in the UK and who's in the cast? Here's what we know about the remake so far...

What is The Witches about?

Based on Roald Dahl's 1983 novel of the same name, The Witches is told from the perspective of an imaginative 7-year-old boy, who believes real witches are among us.

When is the remake out?

The new Witches movie is set to be released in the US on 16 October, 2020.

The UK release date, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Who's in the cast of The Witches?

American actress Anne Hathaway is heading up the cast as the grand High Witch.

Other cast members include:

- Chris Rock

- Octavia Spencer

- Stanley Tucci

Who starred in the original movie?

- Anjelica Huston

- Rowan Atkinson

- Charlie Potter

- Mai Zetterling

Is there a trailer?

There's not a trailer for the remake as of yet, but you can watch the trailer for the 1990 movie below: