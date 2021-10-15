Who is Victoria Pedretti? Get to know the actress who plays Love Quinn in You

Netflix's Love is played by Victoria Pendretti. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Love Quinn in Netflix's You? Does Victoria Pedretti have a boyfriend, how old is she, and where have you seen the her before? Here are all the important facts you need to know about the Love actress.

Netflix series You have finally returned to our screens, and we can't wait to settle down on the sofa and watch all 10 episodes in one setting.

Season three will see the return of twisted killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his equally villainous wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

The pair are now married in living in suburbia with their baby, and the new season will explore their attempts to adjust to their new surroundings.

Victoria Pedretti joined the cast of You in season two, playing the love interest - and later girlfriend - of Joe.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Who is Victoria Pedretti? What's her age and background?

Victoria, 26, is an actress from Pennsylvania, USA.

Her first major role was in Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, in which she played Nell. She also appeared in its sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, playing Dani.

She also had roles in films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and Shirley (2020).

Victoria starred in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Picture: Netflix

Does Victoria Pedretti have a boyfriend?

Victoria tends to keep her personal life private, so it is not known whether she's dating anyone.

Is Victoria Pedretti on Instagram?

You can follow Victoria @then0t0ri0usvip.

You season three is streaming on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in You season three?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."