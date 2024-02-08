What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

The Apprentice 2024 has begun. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd/BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

By Hope Wilson

What night is The Apprentice on and what time does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice has burst onto our screens with brand new budding entrepreneurs looking to gain Lord Alan Sugar's investment.

Karren Brady, 54, and Tim Campbell, 46, are on hand to help Lord Sugar decide who to fire and who to give his £250,000 to. Whilst the cast stay in the luxurious Apprentice house, they face early wake-up calls and stressful shopping tasks as the panel put them through their paces.

Previous contestants have included Marnie Swindells, Pamela Laird and Tom Skinner, however this new batch of business people will be looking to take The Apprentice 2024 crown.

The Apprentice airs weekly. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd

What day is The Apprentice on?

The Apprentice airs on Thursday evening. The Apprentice 2024 is on TV once a week, every week, for 12 episodes.

At the end of the series, the final two contestants will battle it out to win Lord Sugar's investment and hear the coveted words, 'you're hired'.

The Apprentice sees contestants battle to win £250,000. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd

What time is The Apprentice on tonight?

The Apprentice starts at 9pm and lasts an hour.

Each week viewers will see Lord Sugar whittle the contestants down to the last two, where they will then take part in their final tasks to prove why they should receive his investment.

