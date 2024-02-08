What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

8 February 2024, 12:48

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar
The Apprentice 2024 has begun. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd/BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

By Hope Wilson

What night is The Apprentice on and what time does The Apprentice start?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Apprentice has burst onto our screens with brand new budding entrepreneurs looking to gain Lord Alan Sugar's investment.

Karren Brady, 54, and Tim Campbell, 46, are on hand to help Lord Sugar decide who to fire and who to give his £250,000 to. Whilst the cast stay in the luxurious Apprentice house, they face early wake-up calls and stressful shopping tasks as the panel put them through their paces.

Previous contestants have included Marnie Swindells, Pamela Laird and Tom Skinner, however this new batch of business people will be looking to take The Apprentice 2024 crown.

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

Boys team in the boardroom
The Apprentice airs weekly. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd

What day is The Apprentice on?

The Apprentice airs on Thursday evening. The Apprentice 2024 is on TV once a week, every week, for 12 episodes.

At the end of the series, the final two contestants will battle it out to win Lord Sugar's investment and hear the coveted words, 'you're hired'.

Read more: Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

Read more: Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Lord Sugar briefs both teams on The Apprentice
The Apprentice sees contestants battle to win £250,000. Picture: Freemantle Media Ltd

What time is The Apprentice on tonight?

The Apprentice starts at 9pm and lasts an hour.

Each week viewers will see Lord Sugar whittle the contestants down to the last two, where they will then take part in their final tasks to prove why they should receive his investment.

Read more: The Apprentice: What is Mike Soutar's net worth and how did he make his money?

Read more: Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show

Read more: The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on TV? Start date revealed

Trending on Heart

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon with her daughter Belle and birthday decorations

Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

Sue Radford has clapped back at fans

Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are the first twins on Love Island

Jess and Eve Love Island twins age, ex-boyfriends and everything that happened on season 6

Joe Garratt has just entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Love Island's Joe Garratt age, history with Lucie Donlan and everything that happened in series 5
Molly Smith and Joe Garratt on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Molly Smith and Joe Garratt? Their Love Island relationship explained
Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when is the final?

Millie Radford with her children Chester, Elodie and Chester and mother Sue Radford

Millie Radford opens up about having three children under three-years-old

Prince William will take on the role of king following father Charles III

What will Prince William's official name be when he's king?

News

Meghan Markle on royal duty in black dress

Why Meghan Markle isn't travelling back to the UK with Prince Harry

News

Queen Camilla wearing her crown next to a picture of her in green suit and waving

What happens to Queen Camilla if King Charles passes away?

News

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Sue Radford has given fans a look into her home

Sue Radford gives fans glimpse inside 'terrible' 10-bedroom family home

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed