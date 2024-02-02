Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

The Apprentice has seen some candidates fired. Picture: Fremantlemedia Limited/BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

By Hope Wilson

Who was fired on The Apprentice? Here are the candidates who have left the show so far.

The Apprentice is back with a bang, as 18 brand new candidates battle to gain Lord Alan Sugar's £250,000 investment.

Over the years we've seen Karren Brady, 54, Claude Littner, 74, and Tim Campbell, 46, offer advice to Lord Sugar, while the contestants take part in hospitality tasks, shopping missions and of course, the iconic final interviews.

The first episode of series 18 saw disastrous results for both the boys and girls teams, with the boys team making a loss of £506.40. This meant someone had to be fired, and as the season continues, the candidates will be whittled down to one who will be 'hired' and become Lord Sugar's new business partner.

With the fired contestants being driven home in a black cab, who has left The Apprentice so far? Here is everything you need to know.

The Apprentice 2024 has seen some candidates leave already. Picture: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Who left The Apprentice?

Week One- Ollie Medforth

Ollie Medforth was the first contestant to be fired from The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Ollie Medforth was the first contestant to leave The Apprentice. He was fired by Lord Sugar after he forgot to add flour to a batch of brownies and was accused of not participating in the task.

Upon leaving, Ollie said: "A little disappointed to go out first but it's been a fantastic experience in this process and I wish every candidate the very best of luck."

