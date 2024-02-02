Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season. Picture: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Fremantlemedia Limited

By Hope Wilson

Where is The Apprentice house and how much is it worth? Everything you need to know.

The Apprentice series 18 has brought us plenty of laughs and drama so far, as the candidates fight for Lord Alan Sugar's attention and his £250,000 investment.

Karren Brady, 54, and Tim Campbell, 46, are back offering advice to Lord Sugar as we watch the contestants work as a team to win the challenges. So far we've seen the first candidate leave the show, and with more firings to come, it's only a matter of time until Lord Sugar selects his new business partner.

Despite the boardroom being a focal point of the show, viewers have also taken an interest in The Apprentice house which is home to the show's 2024 cast.

The Apprentice House is an important part of the show. Picture: Fremantlemedia Limited

Where is The Apprentice house?

The Apprentice house is located on The Bishops Avenue in Hampstead, North London.

With eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, The Apprentice house is reportedly worth £17.5 million and is named Huxley House.

The road where the house is located has been dubbed 'Billionaires’ Row, due to there being 66 mansions along the street owned by some of the richest people in the world.

The Apprentice House is the home of the show's contestants. Picture: Fremantlemedia Limited

When the house was previously up for sale, the listing stated: "Huxley House is an imposing double-fronted home.

"A unique architectural style inspired by mansions of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries and a commensurate size and scale; while internally the house represents the epitome of modern living, including extensive spa and entertainment suites alongside more traditional luxury features."

The Apprentice House is located in London. Picture: BBC

It is unclear who owns The Apprentice House, however The Sun have reported that the Sultan of Brunei is thought to own a home on Buillionaires' Row.

Similarly, Heather Mills, 56, the former wife of Paul McCartney, 81, is said to have lived in an apartment on The Bishops Avenue.

