When is the TOWIE reunion taking place and who will return with Mark Wright?

4 July 2019, 13:04

The TOWIE lot will hit our screens for a reunion episode which sees the original cast back on TV
The TOWIE lot will hit our screens for a reunion episode which sees the original cast back on TV. Picture: ITV

The popular ITV show will mark a DECADE on our screens with a special reunion episode and we cannot wait for the drama.

The Only Way is Essex has been around for nearly a whole entire decade and the ITV hit show has some a long way from orange tans, dodgy extensions and vajazzles.

Mark Wright's recently been named as one of the stars returning for the special reunion episode, but who else will be joining him? We have all the info you need.

Fans are excited at the prospect of a reunion
Fans are excited at the prospect of a reunion. Picture: ITV

When is the TOWIE reunion?

No official dates have been confirmed as of yet, but it's likely to be next year.

The first ever episode of The Only Way is Essex aired on October 10th, 2009 and kicked off with the aftermath of Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's breakup.

Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's relationship was at the centre of the season one drama
Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's relationship was at the centre of the season one drama. Picture: PA

Who from the original cast will return?

The official lineup has not been announced and none of the first season lot have been confirmed, but fans are hoping to see the likes of Lauren Goodger, Amy Childs, Kirk Norcross and more return.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun Online: "TOWIE’s ten year anniversary is coming up next year and bosses want to mark it in some way.

“It been a cultural phenomenon really and some of the original cast members have gone down in reality TV history.

“No one is entirely sure what they will do or if any of the cast mates will agree to come back but at the moment it’s a case of never say never!”

However, Amy Childs hinted only last week at a reunion after she posed with Mark Wright at the popular Essex restaurant, Sheesh Chigwell and said: "The King and Queen of Towie! Exciting times ahead , let’s do this”.

Who did the series 1 lineup consist of?

The first season was jam-packed with reality TV star legends, including Sam and Billie Faires, Lydia Bright and James "Arg" Argent.

Amy Childs and her beauty salon (how can we forget vajazzling?) was a huge focus of the series, as well as hers and Kirk Norcross' relationship.

Amy Childs was famed for her red hair and beauty salon
Amy Childs was famed for her red hair and beauty salon. Picture: PA

Lauren Goodger, Mark Wright, Lauren Pope and Lucy Mecklenburgh were also in the lineup, as well as Jessica Wright and hers and Mark's grandma "Nanny Pat", who sadly passed away in 2015.

Harry Derbridge was only 16 when the show aired but was a part of the main cast as he was Amy's younger cousin.

Maria Fowler, Louyisa Faires, Candy Jacobs and Michael Woods also appeared on the first season.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to ITV for comment on the TOWIE reunion.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Have Emmerdale fans uncovered the truth?

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans think they've uncovered mystery behind chilling bones discovery
Viewers have urged producers to take care of Amy following last night's fallout

Love Island urge producers to step in and help Amy following Curtis fallout
Amber branded new girl Joanna a 'dead ting'

What does dead ting mean? Love Island viewers left baffled by Amber’s insult to Joanna
Halle Bailey will star as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Who is Halle Bailey? The singer starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid?
Curtis’ brother and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has issued a warning to his brother, offering his own opinion on the situation

AJ Pritchard issues harsh warning to brother Curtis as Love Island star’s relationship with Amy collapses

Trending on Heart

A woman has divided opinion over her decision to breastfeed her 4-year-old son

Mum shares defiant photo of her breastfeeding son, 4

Lifestyle

Cats could die as a result of having a Himalayan rock lamp in the home

Vets warn Himalayan salt lamps are dangerous and could KILL cats

Lifestyle

She praised the boy's mum for 'raising him right'

Mum's heartwarming thanks to teenage boy who helped daughter who started her period on the school bus

Lifestyle

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary

David Beckham proudly shows off hand made anniversary book from daughter Harper, 7

Celebrities

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating

7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home

Lifestyle