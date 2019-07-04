When is the TOWIE reunion taking place and who will return with Mark Wright?

The TOWIE lot will hit our screens for a reunion episode which sees the original cast back on TV. Picture: ITV

The popular ITV show will mark a DECADE on our screens with a special reunion episode and we cannot wait for the drama.

The Only Way is Essex has been around for nearly a whole entire decade and the ITV hit show has some a long way from orange tans, dodgy extensions and vajazzles.

Mark Wright's recently been named as one of the stars returning for the special reunion episode, but who else will be joining him? We have all the info you need.

Fans are excited at the prospect of a reunion. Picture: ITV

When is the TOWIE reunion?

No official dates have been confirmed as of yet, but it's likely to be next year.

The first ever episode of The Only Way is Essex aired on October 10th, 2009 and kicked off with the aftermath of Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's breakup.

Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's relationship was at the centre of the season one drama. Picture: PA

Who from the original cast will return?

The official lineup has not been announced and none of the first season lot have been confirmed, but fans are hoping to see the likes of Lauren Goodger, Amy Childs, Kirk Norcross and more return.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun Online: "TOWIE’s ten year anniversary is coming up next year and bosses want to mark it in some way.

“It been a cultural phenomenon really and some of the original cast members have gone down in reality TV history.

“No one is entirely sure what they will do or if any of the cast mates will agree to come back but at the moment it’s a case of never say never!”

However, Amy Childs hinted only last week at a reunion after she posed with Mark Wright at the popular Essex restaurant, Sheesh Chigwell and said: "The King and Queen of Towie! Exciting times ahead , let’s do this”.

Who did the series 1 lineup consist of?

The first season was jam-packed with reality TV star legends, including Sam and Billie Faires, Lydia Bright and James "Arg" Argent.

Amy Childs and her beauty salon (how can we forget vajazzling?) was a huge focus of the series, as well as hers and Kirk Norcross' relationship.

Amy Childs was famed for her red hair and beauty salon. Picture: PA

Lauren Goodger, Mark Wright, Lauren Pope and Lucy Mecklenburgh were also in the lineup, as well as Jessica Wright and hers and Mark's grandma "Nanny Pat", who sadly passed away in 2015.

Harry Derbridge was only 16 when the show aired but was a part of the main cast as he was Amy's younger cousin.

Maria Fowler, Louyisa Faires, Candy Jacobs and Michael Woods also appeared on the first season.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to ITV for comment on the TOWIE reunion.